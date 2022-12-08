Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2022) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX: MVP) (the Company), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management, video content management and creative operations software, is pleased to announce that it was selected by a large auto parts manufacturer and retailer in North America ("the Customer"). Commencing in December 2022, with first-year billings of $130,000, the auto-renewing subscription includes MediaValet's enterprise digital asset management ("DAM") platform; Active Directory Single Sign-On; CreativeSPACES; implementation services; and ongoing training and support.





The Customer's operational teams have the daunting challenge of digitizing their business to support thousands of auto parts under multiple brand names, including both OEM and private label parts, across thousands of locations in the Americas. Key to their future success is the effectiveness and productivity of their creative designers who are dispersed across North America and Asia, and who were being impeded by a cumbersome VPN and incumbent on-premise DAM. MediaValet was selected from an extensive list of DAM vendors for its unique support of creative operations and workflow (CreativeSPACES), its hyper-scalability and cloud performance, and its ease of use.

"The digital transformation of creative workflows across organizations continues to accelerate; driving the need for reliable, scalable and secure cloud-native digital content management solutions, such as MediaValet," commented David MacLaren, Founder and CEO of MediaValet. "We believe we're still at the very beginning of a long-term trend to connect all creative workflows and related content to a central, organization-wide, digital asset management platform. We applaud forward-looking organizations that understand the need to implement such a platform in order to ensure they maximize the productivity of all their teams and the ROI of all their creative assets. That we were selected over an incumbent, as well as the biggest DAM vendors in the industry, is a testament not only to our unique approach to DAM and how we partner with our customers today - but also to our ultimate vision for where DAM is headed."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-native, software-as-a-service, enterprise digital asset management, video content management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions in 140 countries around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability; while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing enterprise, cloud-native DAM capabilities at a global scale, desktop-to-server-to-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Wrike, Drupal, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

