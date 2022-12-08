Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2022) - Wellfield Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: WFLD) (OTCQB: WFLDF) (FSE: K8D) (the "Company" or "Wellfield"), today announced that, effective as of December 7, the Company's common shares commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol "WFLDF". The Company's shares are also eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through The Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), making its stock more accessible to U.S. investors. Wellfield's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange as its primary listing under the symbol "WFLD".

Levy Cohen, CEO of Wellfield commented, "Listing on the OTCQB and receiving DTC eligibility are key milestones for Wellfield. We believe that they will increase Wellfield's visibility among U.S. investors seeking to gain equity exposure to a company building solutions directly on public blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum and capitalizing on the major macro trends of consumers and sophisticated traders moving custody off centralized exchanges and deploying capital into decentralized ecosystems. We look forward to sharing the Wellfield story with a broader investor group, as we enter a significant period of growth for the Company."

The DTC is the largest securities depository in the world and facilitates electronic settlement of stock certificate transfers in the United States. The shares of the Company, trading under the symbol "WFLDF" in the United States, are now eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC and are therefore considered "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities offers a more efficient, lower-cost settlement process for investors and brokers.

The OTCQB is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process.

About Wellfield Technologies (TSXV: WFLD) (OTCQB: WFLDF) (FSE: K8D)

Wellfield is an R&D focused Fintech company that operates on public blockchains including Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Company operates a regulated platform that onboards customers globally at scale, leveraging its proprietary decentralized technology to offer highly disruptive on-chain self-custody solutions. Wellfield operates through two brands: Coinmama, which with a growing base of more than 3.5 million registered users, is one of the most trusted and enduring global brands operating in the crypto space; and Wellfield Capital, which the Company announced in late 2022 to meet the needs of institutional users and professional investors.

