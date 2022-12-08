A Chinese-Australian research group has created a new sodium-sulfur battery that purportedly provides four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries. They say it is far cheaper to produce and offers the potential to dramatically reduce energy storage costs.An international research team has fabricated a room-temperature sodium-sulfur (Na-S) battery to provide a high-performing solution for large renewable energy storage systems. Sodium-sulfur batteries have long offered high potential for grid-scale stationary energy storage, due to their low cost and high theoretical energy density of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...