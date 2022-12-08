Stonebranch Named a Representative Vendor in the December 2022 Gartner Market Guide for DataOps Tools

In a new analyst report, Gartner provides guidance on the evolving DataOps market, including market analysis, market direction, and DataOps vendors.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, announced today that it has been named a Representative Vendor in the December 2022 Gartner Market Guide for DataOps Tools.*



"Stonebranch is proud to be recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor for DataOps," said Giuseppe Damiani, CEO at Stonebranch. "To us, data orchestration is a foundational element for organizations to break down functional silos, integrate data pipelines, and reduce operational costs throughout the enterprise."

According to Gartner, DataOps tools enable organizations to streamline data delivery and improve productivity through multiple process integrations and automations. This Market Guide provides data and analytics leaders with the market definition, rationale for the market, and early-stage market dynamics.

"Observability, automation, testing, deployment automation, and environment management are all key features of DataOps tools, such as the Universal Automation Center (UAC)," said Peter Baljet, CTO at Stonebranch. "To help operationalize and scale data pipelines, we believe the UAC goes a few steps further to help enterprises move data and orchestrate automated processes across data pipelines that span complex hybrid IT environments."

Read the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for DataOps Tools report, courtesy of Stonebranch.

* "Gartner, Market Guide for DataOps Tools," Robert Thanaraj, Sharat Menon, Ankush Jain, December 5, 2022.

