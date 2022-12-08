New Aberdeen Strategy Research Report Underscores the Need for More Sophisticated Analytics

Decision intelligence enables business leaders to navigate volatility and uncertainty that impacts the decision-making process by analyzing more available enterprise and external data. With data analytics and reporting quickly becoming standard managerial responsibilities, decision intelligence can provide sophisticated analytical support for critical business decisions. A platform that combines Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science in a single environment amplifies strategic value. That is the conclusion of Decision Intelligence Brings Unparalleled Value, a new report from Aberdeen Strategy Research. The study is available for free from Pyramid Analytics, which commissioned the study.

Key Points:

Aberdeen Strategy Research found that 35% of business leaders believed that today's competitive business landscape necessitates becoming more data-driven.

of business leaders believed that today's competitive business landscape necessitates becoming more data-driven. 37% of respondents said that more data was available than could be used for meaningful analysis.

of respondents said that more data was available than could be used for meaningful analysis. Best-in-class organizations leverage decision intelligence and cloud-based environments to enrich analytical capabilities, break down silos, and unlock multi-dimensional analysis of all available data.

enrich analytical capabilities, break down silos, and unlock multi-dimensional analysis of all available data. Decision Intelligence Brings Unparalleled Value is available only from Pyramid Analytics. The free report is ungated. You will not be asked for contact information.

Decision Intelligence is the Next Big Data Analytics Innovation

The next major innovation in analytics is Artificial Intelligence (AI). Applying AI across Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science is what separates decision intelligence from traditional business intelligence tools such as Microsoft Power BI, Qlik, and Tableau. AI lowers the skills barrier by automating the highly technical work needed to prepare and analyze data and create and share reports and dashboards.

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform delivers data-driven insights for anyone to make faster, optimized decisions. The Pyramid Platform provides instant access to any data, enables automated governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need, from the simple to the sophisticated. By uniquely combining Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science with AI guidance in a single environment, the Pyramid Platform reduces cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. This enables a strategic, organization-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics.

Quotes

Mike Lock, Principal Managing Director, Aberdeen Strategy Research: "Organizations are facing growing challenges in the marketplace. According to business leaders (35%), the competitive landscape necessitates becoming more data-driven. Considering the uncertainty and volatility impacting leader action today, access to real-time data is fundamental to decision-making.

"The exponential increases in data, the competitive landscape, growing data silos, and the need for more sophisticated analytics are all driving increased investment in business technology."

Chas Kielt, Vice President, Global Corporate Communications, Pyramid Analytics: "In a time of global market volatility and recession fears, the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform provides predictive and prescriptive insights based on data not emotion to make optimized decisions. Pyramid Analytics is committed to conducting, sponsoring, and sharing decision intelligence research. Mike Lock and the analysts at Aberdeen Strategy Research have investigated the most pressing issues facing business leaders today and created a valuable resource for understanding decision intelligence's role in maximizing the latent value across enterprise data sources."

About the Author

Mike Lockis a Principal Managing Director at Aberdeen Strategy Research. He is responsible for managing the strategic direction of Aberdeen's research coverage into both traditional and cutting-edge topic areas, including analytics, business intelligence, internet of things (IoT), and artificial intelligence machine learning, while maintaining oversight of 16 research practice areas.

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid is what's next in analytics. The award-winning Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform delivers insights for making faster, optimized decisions by providing direct access to any data, enabling governed self-service for any person, and meeting any analytics need in a no-code environment. The Pyramid Platform uniquely combines Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science in a single environment with AI guidance, reducing cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. This enables a strategic, enterprise-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics, from the simple to the sophisticated. Schedule a demo.

Pyramid Analytics is incorporated in Amsterdam and has regional headquarters in global innovation and business centers, including London, New York City, and Tel Aviv. Our team lives worldwide because geography should not be a barrier to talent and opportunity. Investors include H.I.G. Growth Partners, Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Sequoia Capital, and Viola Growth. Learn more at Pyramid Analytics.

