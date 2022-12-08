Streamlined, High Utility, Ultra-Rugged Smartphone Pushes Toughness to New Levels

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2022) - Sonim Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: SONM) today announced the availability of the XP10 in Canada. Sonim's new smartphone is the first to combine the benefits of an ultra-rugged device with the speed and performance of 5G.

The XP10 is not a typical rugged phone. Its protective outer shell has a lighter, sleeker design so it fits comfortably in a pocket. The 5000mAh battery can stand up to multiple shifts without a charge. The battery is also removable and can be swapped out reducing downtime on the job. Sonim is a leader in audio quality and continues to improve on the audio experience with the XP10. Even in the noisiest work environments, workers can hear and be heard louder and clearer than ever before through the 100dB+ speakers with Goodix echo and noise cancellation technology.

"We are excited to announce the launch of the XP10 which will be available to businesses and mission critical customers who rely on an ultra-rugged device to get their jobs done. The XP10 can be used as a rugged phone or integrated with a compatible Push-to-Talk solution to keep the frontline workers connected which is a requirement, not an option, for those who work in extreme conditions," said Robert Reeve, vice president, international sales, Sonim.

The XP10 is a good fit for anyone who works in unpredictable weather conditions, harsh environments, has a physical job or needs instant reliable communications with their team. The glove friendly screen keeps construction workers and linemen up to the task while working outdoors. With the onset of the pandemic, disinfecting phones in medical facilities has become standard practice. The XP10 can be sprayed, submerged and rigorously cleaned in soap and water or with harsh chemicals, like isopropyl alcohol or bleach, to ensure it is fully disinfected. For industrial workers who spend most of their time on the shop floor, the XP10 is pressure and puncture resistant.

The XP10 is now available through Bell. For more information, visit Sonim XP10.

About Sonim

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. Please visit https://sonimtech.com/.

