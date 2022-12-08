Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2022) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (the "Company" or "TELO") is pleased to announce the formation of a multiple myeloma advisory board ("MM Advisory Board"). Driven by the success of TELO's recent clinical studies, announced on September 14, 2022, and as part of the Company's commercialization strategy, the Company has prioritized the formation of an internationally recognized clinical advisory board to help guide the development and commercial launch of its predictive and prognostic tests for multiple myeloma ("MM"). In addition to clinical product development, the MM Advisory Board will provide direction with regulatory strategies, clinical adoption, and the launch of its MM products.

TELO is participating in the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology ("ASH") 2022 taking place in New Orleans, USA, from December 10-13, 2022. TELO will hold its first MM Advisory Board meeting as an auxiliary event during ASH on December 13, 2022.

The American Society of Hematology is a professional organization representing healthcare professionals involved in the management of blood disorders including blood cancers. The ASH annual meeting is considered the top clinical international meeting focused on blood cancers attracting more than 30,000 attendees every year, predominantly clinicians from all over the world.

In addition to Dr. Richard Bender, the chair of the MM Advisory Board, announced on October 13, 2022, TELO has added four world-renowned key opinion leaders ("KOLs") who have contributed significantly to the advancement of MM disease management. The KOLs who have joined TELO's MM Advisory Board are Dr. Kenneth Anderson, MD; Dr. Shaji Kumar, MD; Dr. Elisabet Manasanch, MD; and Dr. James Berenson, MD.

Dr. Kenneth Anderson is Program Director, Jerome Lipper Multiple Myeloma Center and LeBow Institute for Myeloma Therapeutics, Harvard Medical School, as well as Director of the LeBow Institute for Myeloma Therapeutics and Jerome Lipper Multiple Myeloma Center at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. His paradigm for identifying and validating targets in tumor cells has transformed myeloma therapy and markedly improved patient outcome. It is noteworthy that Dr. Anderson has been a member of TELO's scientific advisory board since 2016 and contributed to the design of TELO's clinical studies.

Dr. Shaji Kumar is a Professor of Medicine in the College of Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN and is a consultant in the Division of Hematology at Mayo Clinic. He is currently the Medical Director for the Cancer Center Clinical Trials Office at the Mayo Clinic. He also serves as the co-chair of the NCI Myeloma Steering Committee. Dr. Kumar is the Principal Investigator on several Phase I, II & III drug development clinical trials for MM. His clinical research is focused on understanding the risk of progression of myeloma precursors patients to full stage myeloma including monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS) and smoldering myeloma. It is noteworthy that Dr. Kumar is the Principal Investigator on TELO's ongoing clinical studies for MM in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic.

Dr. Elisabet Manasanch currently leads the Myeloma Precursor Disease Program at the MD Anderson Cancer Centre. She also co-leads the MD Anderson Myeloma Moon Shot effort and co-directs the Myeloma Tissue Bank at the Centre. Dr. Manasanch's clinical research focuses on understanding the mechanisms of MM progression through new technologies, finding new therapeutics and applying immunotherapy to early treatment. Dr. Manasanch has received several prestigious awards from the MD Anderson Cancer Centre and from the International Myeloma foundation. Dr. Manasanch received an MD degree from University of Barcelona and an M.H.Sc. in Clinical Research from Duke University.

Dr. James Berenson is the President and Medical, Scientific Director, and CEO of James R. Berenson, M.D., Inc. and is the President and CEO of OncoTracker and Oncotherapeutics in West Hollywood, California. For more than 35 years, Dr. Berenson has specialized in treating patients with multiple myeloma, MGUS, amyloidosis, Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia, and metastatic bone disease, as well as conducting research related to these diseases. He has lectured extensively internationally and nationally and authored nearly 300 peer-reviewed publications. He has served as a member of the Scientific Boards of the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and the International Myeloma Foundation. Dr. Berenson has served as a member of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) - Center for Scientific Review, Clinical Oncology Study Section.

"As a long-standing advisor to Telo Genomics, I am pleased to join its newly formed MM Advisory Board," said Dr. Anderson. "I am so glad to see the progress that the TeloView technology has made in developing effective prognostic solutions across the spectrum of MM, with a focus on unmet clinical need. I am encouraged by the recent clinical study results and look forward to helping make the promising TeloView technology available in the clinic."

TELO has recently completed important stages of the clinical validation of two prognostic tests developed to address the important unmet clinical needs in the management of MM. TELO's lead product is designed to identify high-risk smoldering multiple myeloma ("SMM") patients who are likely to benefit from earlier treatment intervention. Of greater importance, the test will also identify the larger subset of low-risk SMM patients who have a more stable form of the disease and do not require immediate treatment, but who can be regularly monitored using TELO's test. The Company's second MM assay is designed to identify newly diagnosed MM patients who are most likely to develop treatment resistance and relapse. Identifying these patients will enable physicians to modify the treatment regimen of these patients in a timely manner. The test facilitates regular monitoring and, consequently, enables real time treatment modification, as needed. On November 9th, 2022, TELO announced the initiation of a prospective study using its TeloView-MM on minimal residual disease ("MRD").

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma is a challenging and potentially deadly blood cancer that involves plasma cells, a type of blood cell that helps to fight infection. It is the second most common blood cancer with an incidence of 35,000 new cases every year in the US, and ~180,000 patients receiving treatment at any given time. Although the introduction of new generation therapy, including targeted immunotherapy, has increased the median survival rate to over 5 years, MM is still considered incurable. Two asymptomatic precursors, MGUS and SMM generally precede the progression to classic symptomatic MM. While MGUS carries a steady risk of progression of 1% per year, SMM is more heterogenous with nearly 40% of patients progressing in the first 5 years, 15% in the next 5 years, reaching the same risk as MGUS after 10 years. To date, identifying patients who will more rapidly progress to MM remains an important clinical need. MM treatment includes various combinations of drugs with a cost as high as $150,000 per year per patient. As most patients will develop resistance to treatment and relapse within a median of 2 years, identifying them proactively remains another important clinical need. Notably, the total addressable market for both of these MM assays is over 750,000 tests per year in the US.

About TELO

Telo Genomics Corp. is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, TELO is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in 30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, TELO-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of multiple myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information please visit www.telodx.com.

