SES Government Solutions unveils new name to become synonymous with newly expanded capabilities and structure, geared towards the space and defense needs of U.S. DoD

SES Government Solutions (SES GS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, announced today that it will begin operating under the new name SES Space Defense effective immediately. The name change comes after combining SES Government Solutions with the recently acquired DRS Global Enterprise Solutions (DRS GES). The SES Space Defense brand reflects the organization's new positioning and expanded offering serving the needs of the U.S. Government customers.

Over the past four months, SES Space Defense saw the appointment of its new leadership team, as well as the integration of capabilities that reflect the newly combined organization and differentiated value proposition. The company is focused on building, managing and supporting the most advanced satellite network solutions for the U.S. Government and Department of Defense (DoD). SES Space Defense has been restructured to serve its customers across two integral markets space and defense by creating two business units, Space Initiatives and Defense Networks, to provide best-in-class satellite network solutions.

The Space Initiatives unit targets fleet-centric projects leveraging SES's global multi-orbit satellite fleet, infrastructure, and assets. The Defense Networks unit is centered on multi-operator managed services and end-to-end mission-critical communications.

SES Space Defense's customers will benefit from new integration capabilities with the addition of the Information Communications Technology (ICT) Ecosystem and ICT Portal which provides a single pane glass view into network performance, as well as essential tools in cybersecurity.

"This is a major milestone for us, and more importantly for our U.S. DoD customers," said SES Space Defense President and CEO David Fields. "In August we consolidated two best-in-class organizations focused on the U.S. Government satellite communications needs, and we remain fully committed to providing innovative world-class space solutions to our most tactical customers. With SES Space Defense as our new name, we would like our strategic vision and focus to come through brightly."

About SES Space Defense

SES Space Defense is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, the leader in global content connectivity solutions, and is exclusively focused on building, managing, and supporting the most advanced satellite network solutions for the U.S. Government. SES Space Defense leverages a proven multi-operator network integration and management capability, an extensive global terrestrial network, as well as access to SES's multi-orbit satellite fleet. It also offers U.S. Department of Defense customers the essential tools in cybersecurity for mission-critical operations, coupled with a proven track record in governance and compliance. SES Space Defense operates under a proxy board, enabling it to support classified projects, and it has been present in the U.S. Government satcom market for over four decades. Further information can be found at: www.ses-gs.com.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES's video network carries ~8,000 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 366 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005530/en/

Contacts:

Jon Bennett

VP for Government Affairs, Marketing Communications Manager

Tel. +1 703 610 0998

jon.bennett@ses-gs.com