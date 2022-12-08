MGM Healthcare gives 'second life' to Jordan man with rare genetic disorder

Rarest-of-rare combined surgery including live liver donor transplant and artificial large blood vessel reconstruction performed on 35-year-old

CHENNAI, India and AMMAN, Jordan, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Institute of liver diseases and transplant, MGM Healthcare, Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai, has successfully treated a 35-year-old male from Jordan with a rare genetic blood disease - Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) (recurrent propensity for clotting and lysis of blood) and Budd-Chiari Syndrome (BCS) a disorder characterised by obstruction of hepatic venous outflow and inferior vena cava reaching up to heart and end stage liver failure.

Analysing the complexities involved in this case, the experts from MGM Hospital Chennai took a multidisciplinary approach, including liver transplant surgeons Dr Thiagarajan Srinivasan, Director, Liver Transplant, Dr Karthik Mathivanan, Associate Director, Liver Transplant, cardio thoracic surgeon Dr KR Balakrishnan, Chairman, Heart Transplant, and haematologists, liver anaesthetists, critical care specialists Dr Dinesh Babu and Dr Nivash and hepatologists devised a unique treatment protocol which included a combination of a liver transplant and removal of clots from the blood vessels reaching the heart.

Dr Thiagarajan Srinivasan said, "The patient's brother donated a part of his liver after ascertaining the absence of genetic disease. Before and after surgery, the patient underwent multiple courses of monoclonal antibody therapy (Eculuzimab) to keep the clotting and hemolysis at bay. A combined living donor liver transplant with replacement of the inferior vena cava with a synthetic Dacron graft* was done. It has been four months since the procedure and the patient is doing well. Our team of experts are planning a bone marrow transplant to cure his genetic illness. Based on our knowledge this is the first time in India, such a complex course of treatment with liver transplant has happened for such a rare genetic disorder with liver failure."

Dr. Karthik Mathivanansaid, "Genetic condition which was leading to end stage liver failure, the patient needed a liver transplant with replacement of inferior vena cava. It was the only life-saving option, though it posed very high chances of recurrent clotting of blood vessels."

Dr. Dinesh and Dr. Nivash said, "Rapid depletion of red blood cells, blood clot formation, impaired bone marrow function was treated with monoclonal antibody therapy and effective anticoagulants. The team of specialists at MGM has given a second chance to the 35-year-old man."

About MGM Healthcare:

Born out of a need for altruism, MGM Healthcare is obsessed with bettering patient experiences and improving clinical outcomes through expertise, passion and technology. The state-of-the-art hospital on Nelson Manickam Road, Chennai, India, has 400 beds, 50 out-patient consultation rooms, 100+ critical care beds, 250+ Doctors, 12 COEs, 30+ Departments, 12 Operating Theatres and 24x7 emergency care. MGM Healthcare, Asia's first hospital with the highest rated USGBC LEED Platinum-certified Green hospital, designed and equipped with the latest in technology and equipment, is poised to drive patient centricity and clinical excellence of both the domestic and international patients. https://mgmhealthcare.in/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mgm-healthcare-gives-second-life-to-jordan-man-with-rare-genetic-disorder-301698339.html