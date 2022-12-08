DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Directorate Change

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC

(the "Company")

LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

The Board of Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (the "Company") is pleased to announce the intention to appoint Helen Vaughan as a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee with effect from 1 January 2023.

Helen has over 30 years of investment management experience. As the Chief Operating Officer for the JOHCM Group, Helen oversaw the transformation of the Group's operating model to one which supported rapid growth and also significantly reduced operational risk to the business. She retired from this company in September 2019. Prior to joining JOHCM Group in 2004, Helen was Director of Business Development at Credit Suisse Asset Management and before that Head of Investment Operations at SLC Asset Management and Head of Client Accounting at Framlington Group Limited.

Helen is a Chartered Accountant and has a BA (Hons) in Combined Arts from the University of Leicester. She currently serves as a non-executive director on three Irish fund boards, an Irish and UK management company and a UK investment trust which has not yet listed. Helen is also a certified independent fund director.

In accordance with paragraph 9.6.13 (1) of the Listing Rules, it is confirmed that Helen has been a non-executive director of Aurora Investment Trust PLC since 8 September 2022. Helen is also the chair of the audit committee for Aurora Investment Trust PLC.

In accordance with paragraphs 9.6.13 (2) to (6) of the Listing Rules, it is confirmed that there are no additional details to be disclosed in relation to the appointment.

Retirement of Non-Executive Director

The Company also announces that David Bramwell will retire from the Board with effect from 31 December 2022. The Board would like to thank him for his most valuable contribution to the Company throughout his 20 years of service.

Following David Bramwell's retirement, David Best will become Chairman of the Board with effect from 1 January 2023.

From 1 January 2023, the Board will comprise five Non-Executive Directors, namely David Best, Andrew Hosty, Simon Knott, Jonathan Roper and Helen Vaughan.

For further information please contact:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 01245 398950

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com

