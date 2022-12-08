DJ Cooper Standard Named to Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 List for Fourth Consecutive Year

Cooper Standard Cooper Standard Named to Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 List for Fourth Consecutive Year 08-Dec-2022 / 14:30 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) is pleased to announce that it has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 for the fourth consecutive year. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

America's Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators (KPIs) derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports and other reports, as well as an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility. The final list, which can be viewed on Newsweek's website, recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries. Cooper Standard has been included on the list of most responsible companies in the United States since its inception four years ago.

"It is an honor to again be recognized in Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies list," said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. "Cooper Standard's commitment to addressing ESG issues makes our team, partnerships and business stronger as we continue developing innovative products and systems to address our customers' ever-changing needs."

Cooper Standard offers insights into the ESG topics considered most important by the Company's stakeholders through an annual corporate responsibility report that covers the Company's progress toward world-class performance and actions to elevate value for all stakeholders. In its latest report, "TOGETHER," the Company incorporated new goals for renewable energy and waste reduction, along with a focus on climate change risks and impacts. This report also shares progress on its long-term goals supporting key ESG material topics.

The Newsweek recognition serves as further validation of Cooper Standard's commitment to ethical business practices. Earlier this year, the Company was again recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 23,000 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on Twitter @CooperStandard.

###

CPS_G Contact Details

Media Contact

Chris Andrews

+1 248-596-6217

candrews@cooperstandard.com Company Website

https://www.cooperstandard.com/ News Source: News Direct

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1508637 08-Dec-2022

Image link: https%3a%2f%2fpublic.newsdirect.com%2f216672641%2fCwtGjkeF.png

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1508637&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 08, 2022 08:30 ET (13:30 GMT)