Star Alliance International Corp.: Star Alliance International Completes Testing of The Genesis Extraction Process on Coal Tailings

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2022 / Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL) is excited to confirm that our Genesis system not only extracts gold from raw oxide and refractory ore and tailings and following extensive testing also extracts precious metals from coal tailings.

The use of our system at tailing mounds from both closed or still operating goldmines, and now also from coal mining tailings adds even more value to our technology. We expect to extract significant minerals from coal tailings including gold and other precious metals.

Mining tailings are the materials left over after the process of separation of the valuable fraction of minerals from the uneconomic fraction of the mineral extracted from the ore. The cleanup of tailings is a worldwide problem. Our environmentally safe system allows us to reprocess these tailings to produce, in most instances, more valuable fractions than were originally obtained using the old extraction processes. Our ground-breaking technology will also help in the cleanup process of these mounds of tailings.

Richard Carey, Chairman of STAL, commented, "Genesis is spectacular technology. There is, to our knowledge, nothing on the market that comes close to the benefits that Genesis brings to mining. We believe that once the Genesis system comes to market, we will have the ability to process the many thousand of acres covered by tailings in an environmentally safe manner that at present is extremely difficult to process. This game changing technology puts us at the forefront of a multi-billion dollar industry."

About Star Alliance International Corp.

Star Alliance International Corp. ("the Company", or "STAL") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014, under the laws of the State of Nevada.

Star Alliance International Corp is a Worldwide Holding Company with strong assets in the US, Honduras, Guatemala and Nigeria.

Star's assets include gold mines in California and Honduras with gold and lithium mines in Nigeria. In addition, Star searches out innovative new technologies that are eco-friendly including our new mining technology "Genesis" that is used for the extraction of gold. This equipment that we plan to market to gold mines worldwide has been invented, designed and built in Guatemala. Lastly, we have our patented Barotex technology. Barotex is the fiber, manufactured from volcanic rock, that is incredibly light, stronger than steel, wood, carbon fiber, fiberglass, aluminum and Kevlar and is bio-degradable. The product can be used in many everyday applications.

We anticipate continued expansion of our efforts domestically and abroad, with a particularly keen focus on breakthrough separation and processing technologies for precious metals and rare earths.

It is Star's goal to become a very well-rounded enterprise with sufficient diversification paired with a balanced approach ensuring the very best possible results and the highest possible value for our shareholders.

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statement of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial conditions or results of operations; (iii): the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends.

The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's statements and reports filed with the OTC Markets. The Company claims the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act for all forward-looking statements.

For more information, contact STAL.

E Mail: info@staralliancemines.com

Web Site: staralliancemines.com

Facebook, Linkedin

Twitter @staralliancein1

Twitter @stalstarall

SOURCE: Star Alliance International Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/730862/Star-Alliance-International-Completes-Testing-of-The-Genesis-Extraction-Process-on-Coal-Tailings