Engage People Named in Loyalty Technology Solutions Landscape Report by Independent Research Firm

Report designed to help marketers understand value from loyalty technology vendors; Engage People was one of 38 providers recognized

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2022 / Engage People , the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points directly at checkout, today announced its inclusion in Forrester's "The Loyalty Technology Solutions Landscape, Q4 2022" report. The company is one of 38 vendors included in the report, highlighting vendors' offerings and use cases, including customer experience, engagement optimization, and loyalty advertising.

The Forrester 'Loyalty Landscape' report offers insight into the diverse vendors in the loyalty and rewards space, organized by size, type of offering, and use case differentiation. The report recommended that marketers should understand the value they can expect from a loyalty technology solutions vendor, learn how vendors differ, and select one based on size and market focus.

Engage People was included in the small-sized vendor section, which qualifies as vendors having less than $25 million in product revenue and extended use case segments.

"Engage strives to deliver a positive and meaningful marketing experience for brands, retailers and financial institutions through our suite of loyalty solutions," said Jonathan Silver , CEO at Engage People. "We're pleased to be included in Forrester's report, particularly at a time when more and more marketers are looking to increase their investment in loyalty technology and consumer demand for points as a payment option continues to rise."

Over the past year, Engage People has expanded its list of partners to include FreedomPay , the data-driven commerce platform to deliver PwP capabilities to retailers' brick-and-mortar locations, and Bilt Rewards , the leading loyalty program for renters to allow Bilt Mastercard holders to pay with points at participating online marketplaces.

Additionally, Engage commissioned a newly released survey in partnership with The Wise Marketer titled " 2022 Rewards Redemption Survey: US Consumer Attitudes and Preferences ", which explores consumers' attitudes toward traditional and emerging redemption options, including the ability to pay with points (PwP).

To date, loyalty program members have redeemed more than 44 billion points as part of Engage's client programs. To learn more about Engage People, visit www.engagepeople.com.

Access to the full "Loyalty Technology Solutions Landscape, Q4 2022" report is available to Forrester subscribers or for purchase here .

About Engage People

Engage People is the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points directly at checkout. The global technology provider connects loyalty programs with global payment systems and online retailers, and covers 100% of the top purchase categories in North America. Leading banks and retailers around the world rely on Engage People for its first-of-its-kind loyalty network and pay-with-points capabilities, which has enabled the redemption of more than 44 billion points and growing. The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and has offices in the U.S., Canada and Italy. For more information visit: www.engagepeople.com.

