IRONSCALES email security leader hires chief financial officer, chief marketing officer and appoints chief operating officer

IRONSCALES, the leading cloud email security platform for the enterprise, announced that it has appointed three executives with deep experience in high-growth, enterprise software companies to drive its next phase of global growth. Bolstering IRONSCALES' C-suite are Chief Financial Officer, Glenn Trulock; Chief Marketing Officer, Grant Ho; and Chief Operating Officer, Alex Paquette.

These executive hires come on the heels of strong momentum including IRONSCALES' recognition on the Deloitte Fast 500 list, being named to the Inc 5000's list of Fastest Growing Private Companies for the second straight year, and being named one of the top 100 Most Innovative Cybersecurity Companies from Expert Insights.

"We are thrilled to welcome such a talented group of experienced executives to help accelerate our global growth," said Eyal Benishti, CEO and Founder of IRONSCALES. "Today, CISOs are fighting against rapidly growing attacks that are bypassing secure email gateways. With more than 7,000 global customers today, IRONSCALES is the industry's only human-intelligence (HI) and artificial intelligence (AI) email security solution that can detect and remediate advanced phishing at scale. The appointments of our expanded C-level leadership team is to continue accelerating our growth to protect more enterprise organizations worldwide."

As CFO, Glenn Trulock will play a key role in driving the financial planning, budgeting, and operational support to drive growth and maximize profitability. Trulock brings 20 years of finance and accounting leadership experience to IRONSCALES. Prior to IRONSCALES, he served as Vice President of FP&A at FinThrive, an end-to-end healthcare technology business, where he drove strategic initiatives for financial health and strategic growth plans for the organization. He brought together operational systems and people-focused experiences to build dynamic teams and lead change management to achieve superior results.

"The cybersecurity market landscape is growing rapidly, and IRONSCALES has a clear vision for the future," said Glenn Trulock, CFO of IRONSCALES. "Our unique human intelligence (HI) and artificial intelligence (AI) approach to solving phishing puts us in a great position to capitalize on this growth and become a leading player in the cybersecurity market. I am very excited to join the leadership team and be part of this rapid growth," said Trulock.

As CMO, Grant Ho will oversee the company's global marketing strategy and execution to drive category leadership in the integrated cloud email security market. Prior to IRONSCALES, he was CMO of Domino Data Lab, the leading enterprise MLOps platform provider powering data science teams at Fortune 100 companies. Prior to Domino, he served as CMO at CloudBolt Software, where he helped to establish the company as a category leader in the cloud management market, tripled top-line growth, and integrated two acquisitions into the product portfolio. Based in Boston, Ho began his career as a strategy consultant and holds three degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

"As the industry's fastest-growing cloud email security platform for the enterprise, I'm excited to jump on board the IRONSCALES rocketship," said Grant Ho, CMO of IRONSCALES. "In the face of rapidly changing threats like phishing attacks and expanding threat vectors, CISOs are under tremendous pressure to reduce risk, boost efficiency, and build a highly resilient culture of cybersecurity awareness. I look forward to working with this talented team to bring IRONSCALES' unique story to market as we continue to grow our global footprint and through our partner ecosystem."

Recently promoted to COO, Alex Paquette will serve as a strong customer advocate to IRONSCALES on behalf of its 7,000, and growing, global enterprise customers. This includes creating world-class onboarding experiences, driving industry-leading customer support, and building a strong advocacy program to ensure IRONSCALES customers' voices are influencing product roadmap prioritization and features delivery. Critical to IRONSCALES' success, Paquette will also manage IRONSCALES' industry-leading NPS score of 65 and continue driving exceptional customer retention rates. Prior to joining IRONSCALES, he served in customer success and support leadership positions at VMware and AirWatch. Paquette holds an engineering degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

