Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service company focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing combined with commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection today announced plans to increase its presence in Europe by opening a new office in the Netherlands.

"Sidus Space recognizes the importance of global participation in the rapidly accelerating space economy," says Carol Craig, Sidus Space Founder and CEO. "Establishing a presence in the Netherlands is an important strategic step in our international growth plan."

Sidus plans to expand its reach in the European market to engage the rapidly growing space ecosystem and promote space-based data adoption by democratizing access to space. As part of its international expansion, Sidus Space previously announced agreements with Dawn Aerospace, GTM and Dhruva Space and continues to explore opportunities with other international customers in the government and commercial sectors. In addition, CEO Carol Craig and members of the Sidus Space team participated in multiple international Space industry conferences over the last several months and provided capabilities presentations to several international delegations including Turkey, France, Spain and Japan.

Sidus' 35,000 square foot Satellite Production Facility is located in the heart of the Space Coast near NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Sidus Space is Bringing Space Down to EarthTM by focusing on designing customized, cost effective, timely solutions to customers that would otherwise lack the opportunity to achieve their space aspirations.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection. The company's rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space's rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a "Satellite-as-a-Service" provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner-from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'continue,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'should,' 'target,' 'will,' 'would' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled 'Risk Factors' in Sidus Space's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005492/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

SIDU@redchip.com

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

Or 407-491-4498

Heather Crowell

Executive Vice President

Gregory FCA

heather@gregoryfca.com

Media Contact

Katie Kennedy

Senior Vice President

Gregory FCA

katiek@gregoryfca.com

1-610-731-1045

www.sidusspace.com