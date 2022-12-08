ChallengerX Plc - Posting of Notice of AGM

8 December 2022

ChallengerX plc

("ChallengerX" or the "Company")

Posting of Notice of AGM

ChallengerX plc (AQSE: CXS) announces today that a Notice of Annual General Meeting has been posted to shareholders of the Company convening a meeting to be held at 50 Jermyn Street, London, SW1 6LX on 30 December 2022 at 10.30 am.

A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting will be available to be downloaded from the Company's website at www.challengerx.io .

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, constituted inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

About ChallengerX PLC:

Listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange in London, ChallengerX plc, is a Software-as-a-Service "SaaS 2.0" monetization technology and digital marketing company serving sports clubs, players, sports news sites, and other influencers around the world. Its technology helps its customers, at no additional cost, generate incremental recurring revenues from their existing followers via a proprietary LOPI ("Leverage Other People's Influence) strategy.

ChallengerX also offers bespoke service packages that help clubs develop and build their brand, rapidly grow their base of fans, gain additional higher-end sponsors, and source and sell club merchandise through a club-branded eStore the Company operates on each club's behalf.

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, constituted inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

The directors of ChallengerX accept responsibility for this announcement.





For further information please contact: