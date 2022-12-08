EQS-News: Sunshine Biopharma Inc.

Read the latest report on Sunshine Biopharma here . Protests have mounted in intensity across China in the past weeks, as more and more citizens become frustrated with the country's radical "Zero-Covid" policies. This was part of the cause for the markets having a rocky opening last week, with Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock falling and a widespread drop in the oil sector in response to the continuing instability. This uncertainty is a reminder that, even as some describe living with the virus as a 'new normal,' complacency toward Covid carries risks. Clearly, there is a need for more effective solutions. Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) is a Canada-based pharmaceutical company combating COVID-19 through the development of SBFM-PL4, an antiviral treatment. It believes this drug, which it anticipates could be taken in tablet form from home, could be the kill shot for COVID and could help finally put an end to the pandemic. Partnering With The University of Arizona University For Covid Research A fully integrated pharmaceutical company, Sunshine Biopharma specializes in the research and development (R&D) of oncological and antiviral treatments and has multiple ongoing development projects, including SBFM-PL4. The strong team at Sunshine recently started a collaboration with the University of Arizona. Led by Dr. Gregory Thatcher, the collaboration will continue research into SBFM-PL4, and involve testing PLpro inhibitors to see how the drug reacts with the immune system. While companies like Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY), and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) have developed treatments for COVID, concerns around these drugs range from their limited efficacy to questions around their safety and drug resistance. Meanwhile, Sunshine's drug targets nsp3 protease, the enzyme which suppresses the patient's immune system and allows the Covid virions to effect maximal damage. As an nsp3 protease inhibitor, SBFM-PL4 doesn't merely weaken the virus, like other treatments, but also supports overall health by allowing the patient's immune system to fight back. The company is confident that, in a Covid-19 vaccine market worth $13.6 billion , its drug candidate could provide a welcome solution. "It is urgent that effective treatments and more specific vaccines be developed at an accelerated pace," said Dr. Steve Slilaty, CEO of Sunshine Biopharma. "We are delighted to be working with Dr. Gregory Thatcher, who is aiming to find a wide array of inhibitors for PLpro (also called nsp3), as this virus-encoded protease is responsible for the suppression of the human immune system." Along with this important collaboration, Sunshine Biopharma can reflect proudly on a year that saw the company report growth in its financial position and a recent acquisition that may help the company enter the generic prescription drug market and become profitable. It is also developing a drug - Adva-27a - which it believes will be successful in treating various forms of multidrug-resistant cancer. In addition, the company is developing a vaccine-like mRNA treatment for cancer. Want to learn more about Sunshine Biopharma? Visit its website . In addition to working with the University of Arizona on the development of a treatment for COVID-19, Sunshine Biopharma is engaged in the development Adva-27a, a unique anticancer compound. Tests conducted to date have demonstrated the effectiveness of Adva-27a at destroying Multidrug Resistant Cancer Cells, including Pancreatic Cancer cells, Small-Cell Lung Cancer cells, Breast Cancer cells, and Uterine Sarcoma cells. Clinical trials for Pancreatic Cancer indication are planned to be conducted at McGill University's Jewish General Hospital in Montreal, Canada. Sunshine Biopharma is also engaged in the development of a novel anticancer mRNA called K1.1. The data collected to date have shown that K1.1 mRNA is capable of destroying cancer cells in vitro including multidrug resistant breast cancer cells (MCF-7/MDR), ovarian adenocarcinoma cells (OVCAR-3), and pancreatic cancer cells (SUIT-2). Studies using non-transformed (normal) human cells (HMEC) have shown that K1.1 mRNA had little or no cytotoxic effects. K1.1 mRNA is readily adaptable for delivery into patients using the proven mRNA vaccine technology. This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Contact Details Christine Petraglia - TraDigital IR +1 917-633-8980 investors@sunshinebiopharma.com Company Website https://sunshinebiopharma.com/

