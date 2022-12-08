Will include solutions being showcased for the first time globally
AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world's leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases.
AGC has been a leading manufacturer of architectural, automotive and display glass for more than 110 years, supplying high-quality products worldwide. Today, the company leverages its technological expertise in the fields of glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics to provide a variety of cutting-edge materials and services that meet the growing demand for autonomous driving and other mobility services.
One of the highlights of AGC's exhibits at CES will be the company's FIR (far infrared) camera-compatible windshield, featuring special glass that allows far-infrared rays to penetrate, something which ordinary automotive glass does not. This allows sensor fusion of regular visible and FIR cameras mounted behind the windshield and reduces the risk of accidents involving pedestrians and cyclists at night or in bad weather.
Another highlight of the exhibit will be AGC's glass composition and processing technologies; these provide the strength and optical capabilities needed to mount and deploy the cameras and the LiDAR (light detection and ranging) components required for autonomous driving. A wide range of other solutions will also be exhibited, including the 5G-sub6 Glass Antenna and the 3D Curved Cover Glass For Automotive Interior Displays. For a complete list, please refer to the Appendix.
Yoshinori Hirai, President CEO of AGC, commented, "CES is one of the world's most influential technology trade shows, and we see it as the best stage on which to showcase AGC's capabilities to the world. We strongly believe our next-generation mobility-related products and solutions will create a buzz among CES visitors. The materials we offer have an appeal that can only be successfully conveyed when they are seen and experienced up close. We hope that as many people as possible will learn firsthand about the value we offer and make good use of our products."
Booth information
LVCC West Hall
Vehicle Tech Advanced Mobility
#4377
In the same West Hall there will be a separate booth (#6557) dedicated to our "Wideye" solutions and another for our "FeelinGlass" product (#6674).
About CES
Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), CES is the world's most influential tech event; the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. CES 2023 will showcase the latest technological innovations dedicated to addressing the world's most pressing global challenges in support of the United Nations' efforts to advance human security for all. Please visit https://www.ces.tech/ for further details.
About AGC Inc.
AGC Inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, President CEO: Yoshinori Hirai) is the parent company of the AGC Group, a world-leading glass solution provider and supplier of flat, automotive and display glass, chemicals, ceramics and other high-tech materials and components. Building on more than a century of technical innovation, the AGC Group has developed a wide range of cutting-edge products. The Group employs some 56,000 people worldwide and generates annual sales of around 1.7 trillion Japanese yen (approx. US$ 12.3bn) through its operations in more than 30 countries and regions. For more information, please visit https://www.agc.com/en/index.html
Appendix (List of exhibited products and technologies)
Product Name
Brand name
Usage/Application
Appearing for the first time?
Features
FIR (far infrared) camera-compatible windshield
Automotive windshields
Yes
5 G-sub 6 Glass Antenna
Automotive Glazing
Yes
3D Curved Cover Glass
Automotive Interior Display
No
Anti-reflection Anti-fingerprint coating
Porous Aminosilica
CO2 Direct Air Capture (DAC) Acid gas removal
Yes
Thermal Conductive-Electrical Insulation Film
Thermal interface material for power semiconductors
Yes
Super-Hydrophobic Glass
Window and roof glass for mobility applications;
Yes
Windshield damage detection smart sensor
Jack by AGC
Self-powered device that detects, diagnoses and notifies in real-time glass damage to windshields
Prototype has been previously presented
Glass B-Pillar With Invisible Sensor Integration
Wideye by AGC
Lateral integration of a LiDAR sensor in a B-Pillar made of infrared transparent glass
Prototype has been previously presented
Cover Glass
EG-A1,
EG-A2
LiDAR, Camera
Yes
Aspherical Glass Lenses
Aspherical Glass Molded Lenses
LiDAR, Camera, Projector, Optical communication, AR/VR/MR, Lighting
No
Optical Filter
IR Pass Filter, Band Pass Filter, Mirror
Cover/noise removal for LiDAR, Camera, UV disinfection, semiconductor manufacturing
No
Glass Ceramics Substrate
GCHPTM
LEDs, semiconductors, lasers
No
DOE and Diffuser
DOE and diffuser
ToF sensor, LiDAR, cameras, projectors, optical communication, AR/VR/MR, lighting
No
Anti-glare glass
New AG (anti-glare) glass for high-definition panels
High-definition notebook PCs, tablets and monitors
Yes
Chemically engineered high strength glass
Dragontrail
Cover glass for displays of smartphones, tablets, PCs, etc. (electronic devices requiring cover glass)
No
FWA antenna
"5G Millimeter Wave
Transparent Antenna
for FWA
Antenna is thin and transparent,
No
Transparent Reflector Fence
Local 5G networks
Yes (overseas)
