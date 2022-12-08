Will include solutions being showcased for the first time globally

AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world's leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases.

AGC's booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech Advanced Mobility, LVCC West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)

AGC has been a leading manufacturer of architectural, automotive and display glass for more than 110 years, supplying high-quality products worldwide. Today, the company leverages its technological expertise in the fields of glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics to provide a variety of cutting-edge materials and services that meet the growing demand for autonomous driving and other mobility services.

One of the highlights of AGC's exhibits at CES will be the company's FIR (far infrared) camera-compatible windshield, featuring special glass that allows far-infrared rays to penetrate, something which ordinary automotive glass does not. This allows sensor fusion of regular visible and FIR cameras mounted behind the windshield and reduces the risk of accidents involving pedestrians and cyclists at night or in bad weather.

Another highlight of the exhibit will be AGC's glass composition and processing technologies; these provide the strength and optical capabilities needed to mount and deploy the cameras and the LiDAR (light detection and ranging) components required for autonomous driving. A wide range of other solutions will also be exhibited, including the 5G-sub6 Glass Antenna and the 3D Curved Cover Glass For Automotive Interior Displays. For a complete list, please refer to the Appendix.

Yoshinori Hirai, President CEO of AGC, commented, "CES is one of the world's most influential technology trade shows, and we see it as the best stage on which to showcase AGC's capabilities to the world. We strongly believe our next-generation mobility-related products and solutions will create a buzz among CES visitors. The materials we offer have an appeal that can only be successfully conveyed when they are seen and experienced up close. We hope that as many people as possible will learn firsthand about the value we offer and make good use of our products."

Booth information

LVCC West Hall

Vehicle Tech Advanced Mobility

#4377

In the same West Hall there will be a separate booth (#6557) dedicated to our "Wideye" solutions and another for our "FeelinGlass" product (#6674).

About CES

Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), CES is the world's most influential tech event; the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. CES 2023 will showcase the latest technological innovations dedicated to addressing the world's most pressing global challenges in support of the United Nations' efforts to advance human security for all. Please visit https://www.ces.tech/ for further details.

About AGC Inc.

AGC Inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, President CEO: Yoshinori Hirai) is the parent company of the AGC Group, a world-leading glass solution provider and supplier of flat, automotive and display glass, chemicals, ceramics and other high-tech materials and components. Building on more than a century of technical innovation, the AGC Group has developed a wide range of cutting-edge products. The Group employs some 56,000 people worldwide and generates annual sales of around 1.7 trillion Japanese yen (approx. US$ 12.3bn) through its operations in more than 30 countries and regions. For more information, please visit https://www.agc.com/en/index.html

Appendix (List of exhibited products and technologies)

Product Name Brand name Usage/Application Appearing for the first time? Features FIR (far infrared) camera-compatible windshield Automotive windshields Yes Small parallax between Visible and FIR cams: enables sensor fusion

Sensor is positioned in screen area covered by windshield wipers, ensuring clear field of vision

High sensor position: secure FOV and sensor protection 5 G-sub 6 Glass Antenna Automotive Glazing Yes "Protrusion-less design"

4x4 MIMO antenna system can be configured on one windshield

Bandwidth: 617MHz to 6GHz, Gain: +3 dBi or less (average)

FCC standard-compliant 3D Curved Cover Glass

For Automotive Interior Displays Automotive Interior Display

- Center Information Cluster Passenger Display No Sophisticated interior design featuring By In-Vehicle Design Glass

3D (hot-bending) molding technology Anti-reflection Anti-fingerprint coating Porous Aminosilica CO2 Direct Air Capture (DAC) Acid gas removal

Zero gas emission from factories and automobiles Yes Captures CO2 using less energy Desorbs CO2 at lower temperatures Air-stable and heat-resistant amines are applied Thermal Conductive-Electrical Insulation Film Thermal interface material for power semiconductors Yes Achieves both high thermal conductivity and dielectric breakdown voltage, high heat resistance, flexibility, adhesion (additional functions) Super-Hydrophobic Glass Window and roof glass for mobility applications;

cover glass for sensors Yes Surface micro-structured glass

Water contact angle 150 degrees or more

High transparency, high durability Windshield damage detection smart sensor Jack by AGC Self-powered device that detects, diagnoses and notifies in real-time glass damage to windshields Prototype has been previously presented Simplifies repairs and optimizes maintenance costs

Aesthetic and seamless design

Remote and real-time notifications Glass B-Pillar With Invisible Sensor Integration Wideye by AGC Lateral integration of a LiDAR sensor in a B-Pillar made of infrared transparent glass Prototype has been previously presented Parking space detection

Facial recognition for use in access control

Excellent optical transmission and performance, robustness and reliability, aesthetic and seamless design Cover Glass EG-A1, EG-A2 LiDAR, Camera Yes Stone Impact Test (ISO20567, SAE/J400 compatible)

Ball Drop Test (IK07 compatible)

Excellent wear resistance

Excellent optical properties

Excellent environmental resistance Aspherical Glass Lenses Aspherical Glass Molded Lenses LiDAR, Camera, Projector, Optical communication, AR/VR/MR, Lighting No Size: sub-mm to 50mm in diameter

Lens types: square, cylindrical, toroidal, MLA Optical Filter IR Pass Filter, Band Pass Filter, Mirror Cover/noise removal for LiDAR, Camera, UV disinfection, semiconductor manufacturing No Customizable optical characteristics

High reliability

Functionality such as hydrophobic coating, heater, EMC can be added Glass Ceramics Substrate GCHPTM LEDs, semiconductors, lasers No Superior heat dispersal

Highly reflective

More compact design thanks to the use of 3D circuits DOE and Diffuser DOE and diffuser ToF sensor, LiDAR, cameras, projectors, optical communication, AR/VR/MR, lighting No High reliability

Highly efficient

Very large FOV and high density dot projection Anti-glare glass New AG (anti-glare) glass for high-definition panels High-definition notebook PCs, tablets and monitors Yes The surface is finely textured to diffuse reflected light, which reduces glare and eye strain.

Retains anti-glare properties, while offering the "low glare" capabilities that enable 4K compatibility, making it compatible with high-definition panels. Chemically engineered high strength glass Dragontrail Cover glass for displays of smartphones, tablets, PCs, etc. (electronic devices requiring cover glass) No High strength

High scratch resistance

Stable production using float manufacturing method FWA antenna "5G Millimeter Wave Transparent Antenna for FWA Antenna is thin and transparent,

so it appears to be an integral part of the window pane and does not obstruct the view.

We propose embedding it in window glazing, where it will receive base station signals and allow everyone to access high-speed internet indoors. No Creates a Wi-Fi communication area inside buildings while maintaining a high level of brightness without compromising the view.

No special tools or engineering are required as all parts are installed indoors. Transparent Reflector Fence Local 5G networks Yes (overseas) A new transparent industrial fence

Coverage in 5G radio quiet zones and shadowed areas

