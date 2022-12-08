Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.12.2022
Breaking News! Der NYSE IT-Guru & der Cybersecurity-Smallcap!
WKN: A0BLR4 ISIN: US6293775085 
ACCESSWIRE
08.12.2022 | 16:20
NRG Energy: PositiveNRG Week 2022 - Here's to 15

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2022 / NRG volunteers help put food on the table for neighbors in need

For 15 years, NRG has encouraged employees to be the power of positive change in their communities. Over the years our commitment has grown into positiveNRG Week, with a full week dedicated to working alongside coworkers and other community members, getting to know one another, and engaging in organized volunteer events.

For this milestone year, and for the past two, we supported organizations promoting food security. The United Nations estimates there are over 800 million people affected by hunger worldwide, with 2.4 million in the U.S., which is why we continue to focus our volunteering and donation efforts to strengthen food security.

The gift of time well spent

Close to 900 volunteers participated across 30 cities at over 70 events supporting close to 50 nonprofits. Volunteering pulls people out of their normal routine and offers the chance to reflect and give back to others going into the holidays. This is in addition to scheduled volunteer events throughout the year.

Check out our teams in action at various volunteer locations.

"Volunteering is important to me because it is a chance for us to come together, make a difference in the community, get away from our everyday norm, and connect with our colleagues over some laughs and fun times. There is more happiness in giving than there is in receiving, so I encourage everyone to take some time to go out and volunteer."

-Adriana Garcia, Executive Assistant

Volunteer work included sorting donations, packing items for transport to food pantries, unloading deliveries at local pantries, and preparing school lunches for kids. Many of those unable to attend an in-person event donated through selected nonprofits, who then distributed those funds across local communities in need.

"Volunteering is important to me as I think it is important that we all give back and help support the communities where we live and work."

-Paolo Berard, Vice President, Assistant General Counsel

Here's to another successful volunteer week in our legacy of 15 years of coming together to support our communities and promote well-being.

PositiveNRG Week 2022 by the numbers

Just shy of 900Volunteers participated
More than 3,000Volunteer hours
Close to 50Nonprofits/charities supported
Over a dozenCities across the U.S.
Almost 93KPounds of food sorted
Over 103KMeals packed

Learn more about NRG Energy here

NRG Energy, Thursday, December 8, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from NRG Energy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: NRG Energy
Website: http://www.nrg.com/sustainability/
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: NRG Energy

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730916/PositiveNRG-Week-2022-Heres-to-15

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
