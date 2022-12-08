DJ Distributed Storage Provider Origin Storage Launches New Mining Solutions for Aleo Testnet 3

Distributed Storage Provider Origin Storage Launches New Mining Solutions for Aleo Testnet 3 Origin Storage, a subsidiary of ChainUp Group, supports miners with secure solutions that allow mining rewards to be credited directly to users' addresses.

Following the launch of data privacy platform Aleo's incentivized Testnet 3, ChainUp Group, a global blockchain technology solutions provider, announced today the launch of new mining solutions by its distributed storage subsidiary Origin Storage to support Aleo.

The Aleo mining solutions by Origin Storage are easy-to-implement and highly secure. Mining rewards will be credited directly to the user's address, with the private key controlled by the user, therefore ensuring the highest security standards and providing users with complete assurance.

The launch of the incentivized Aleo Testnet 3 is exciting for the industry and we are pleased to support miners in leveraging this massive opportunity through our specially designed mining solutions. More details on solutions usage and configuration will be announced shortly as we aim to support miners to use multi-core CPU and Nvidia GPU to mine on Aleo with ease.

About ChainUp Group

Founded in 2017, ChainUp is a leading end-to-end blockchain technology solutions provider covering infrastructure development and ecosystem support. Built on the mission to empower businesses through blockchain technology, ChainUp's innovative and all-around compliant solutions include digital asset exchange systems, NFT trading systems, wallet solutions, liquidity solutions, and digital assets custody and management. Headquartered in Singapore and with offices around the world, the company has served more than 1,000 clients in 30 countries, reaching over 60 million end-users.

