08.12.2022
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

London, December 8

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Results of Annual General Meeting

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 15 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.


The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 August 2022, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The results of the poll were as follows:

Votes
For
%		Votes
Against
%		% of Available Voting Rights*Votes
Withheld
Resolution 112,626,64999.8618,1520.1412.5212,249
Resolution 212,374,58498.41199,5491.5912.4582,917
Resolution 312,647,95799.956,0550.0512.533,038
Resolution 412,120,06196.03501,1283.9712.5035,861
Resolution 510,228,20880.992,400,39419.0112.5028,448
Resolution 612,104,06995.87520,9834.1312.5031,998
Resolution 712,142,06096.15485,6963.8512.5029,294
Resolution 812,553,56299.4963,8400.5112.4936,423
Resolution 912,480,27299.15107,1490.8512.4668,529
Resolution 1012,552,50999.4667,8010.5412.5035,137
Resolution 1112,553,08499.4668,7710.5412.5035,195
Resolution 1212,423,66798.51187,3991.4912.4945,984
Resolution 1310,895,27086.251,736,37713.7512.5125,403
Resolution 1412,537,41799.5161,1160.4912.4758,517
Resolution 1512,532,24999.4865,1590.5212.4759,642


*Available Voting Rights equals 101,000,161




8 December 2022

