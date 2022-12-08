BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



Results of Annual General Meeting



BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 15 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.



The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 August 2022, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



The results of the poll were as follows:



Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% % of Available Voting Rights* Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 12,626,649 99.86 18,152 0.14 12.52 12,249 Resolution 2 12,374,584 98.41 199,549 1.59 12.45 82,917 Resolution 3 12,647,957 99.95 6,055 0.05 12.53 3,038 Resolution 4 12,120,061 96.03 501,128 3.97 12.50 35,861 Resolution 5 10,228,208 80.99 2,400,394 19.01 12.50 28,448 Resolution 6 12,104,069 95.87 520,983 4.13 12.50 31,998 Resolution 7 12,142,060 96.15 485,696 3.85 12.50 29,294 Resolution 8 12,553,562 99.49 63,840 0.51 12.49 36,423 Resolution 9 12,480,272 99.15 107,149 0.85 12.46 68,529 Resolution 10 12,552,509 99.46 67,801 0.54 12.50 35,137 Resolution 11 12,553,084 99.46 68,771 0.54 12.50 35,195 Resolution 12 12,423,667 98.51 187,399 1.49 12.49 45,984 Resolution 13 10,895,270 86.25 1,736,377 13.75 12.51 25,403 Resolution 14 12,537,417 99.51 61,116 0.49 12.47 58,517 Resolution 15 12,532,249 99.48 65,159 0.52 12.47 59,642



*Available Voting Rights equals 101,000,161







8 December 2022