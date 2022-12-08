Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.12.2022
Breaking News! Der NYSE IT-Guru & der Cybersecurity-Smallcap!
08.12.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading of Pfizer Inc. on the Xternal list for foreign companies (181/22)

Euroclear Sweden AB has informed Nasdaq Stockholm AB that the link which
enables registration of US securities in Euroclear Sweden will be terminated as
of April 1, 2023, whereafter settlement of US securities in SEK will no longer
be possible. Consequently, and to allow for orderly wind down, the trading in
the shares of Pfizer Inc. on Nasdaq Stockholm's Xternal list needs to cease
well in advance of the termination of the link. 

With reference to the above, the shares of Pfizer Inc. will be removed from
Nasdaq Stockholm's XTERNAL LIST FOR FOREIGN COMPANIES, with last trading day on
February 28, 2023. 

Short name:   PFE                
--------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   US7170811035           
--------------------------------------------------
Order book ID: 021227              
--------------------------------------------------
Turnover list: XTERNAL LIST FOR FOREIGN COMPANIES
--------------------------------------------------

The last day of trading will be February 28, 2023.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
