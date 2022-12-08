The "Spain NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook 50+ KPIs on NFT Investments by Key Assets, Currency, Sales Channels Q2 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The NFT industry in Spain is expected to grow by 41.2% on an annual basis to reach US$564.6 million in 2022.

The NFT industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 30.1% during 2022-2028. The NFT Spend Value in the country will increase from US$564.6 million in 2022 to reach US$2522.5 million by 2028.

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 NFT Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer

2 Spain NFT Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

2.1 Spain NFT Total Sales Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

2.2 Spain NFT Total Sales Spend Volume Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

2.3 Spain NFT Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

3 Spain NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets

3.1 Spain NFT Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

3.2 Spain NFT Collectibles and Art Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

3.3 Spain NFT Real Estate Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

3.4 Spain NFT Sports Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

3.5 Spain NFT Gaming Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

3.6 Spain NFT Utility Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

3.7 Spain NFT Fashion and Luxury Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

3.8 Spain NFT Other Assets Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

4 Spain NFT Collectibles and Art Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets

4.1 Spain NFT Collectibles and Art Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

4.2 Spain NFT Collectibles and Art Digital Art Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

4.3 Spain NFT Collectibles and Art Music Sound Clip Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

4.4 Spain NFT Collectibles and Art Videos Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

4.5 Spain NFT Collectibles and Art Memes GIF Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

4.6 Spain NFT Collectibles and Art Other Assets Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

5 Spain NFT Market Size and Forecast by Currency

5.1 Spain NFT Market Share by Currency (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

5.2 Spain NFT Currency Ethereum Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

5.3 Spain NFT Currency Solana Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

5.4 Spain NFT Currency Avalanche Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

5.5 Spain NFT Currency Polygon Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

5.6 Spain NFT Currency BSC Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

5.7 Spain NFT Currency Flow Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

5.8 Spain NFT Currency WAX Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

5.9 Spain NFT Currency Ronin Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

5.10 Spain NFT Other Currencies Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

6 Spain NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Sales Channels

6.1 Spain NFT Market Share by Key Sales Channels (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

6.2 Spain NFT Primary Market Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

6.3 Spain NFT Secondary Market Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

7 Spain User Statistics of Internet and Population, 2019 2028

7.1 Spain Internet Users Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

7.2 Spain Internet Penetration Rate, 2019 2028

7.3 Spain Adult Population Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

