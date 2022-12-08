The "Immunohistochemistry Market, by Product, by Application, by End User by Region, Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In histology, immunohistochemistry (IHC) is used to identify the presence of a particular protein marker that can aid in the accurate classification and diagnosis of tumors. Antibodies are used in immunohistochemistry (IHC) to locate proteins and other antigens in tissue sections. Either chromogenic detection using a colored enzyme substrate or fluorescence detection with a fluorescent dye is used to observe antibody-antigen interaction.

Market Dynamics

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising research and development activities for the development of innovative products, and increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations by key players operating in market are the major factors that are expected to drive growth of the global immunohistochemistry market over the forecast period.

For instance, in June 2022, Lupin, an India-based biopharmaceutical company, announced the opening of its first regional reference laboratory in Patna, Bihar. A wide range of standard and specialist tests in the disciplines of molecular diagnostics, cytology, microbiology, serology, hematology, immunology, and normal biochemistry can be performed at the new regional reference laboratory in Patna.

According to an article by the Elsevier Inc., published in July 2021, the contribution of non-communicable neurological disorders to total disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs) in India doubled from 4 0% in 1990 to 8 2% in 2019. In addition, the largest contributors to the total neurological disorder DALYs in India were brain stroke (37 9%), headache disorders (17 5%), epilepsy (11 3%), cerebral palsy (5 7%), and encephalitis (5 3%), in 2019.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Immunohistochemistry Market, By Product:

Antibodies

Consumables

Equipment

Global Immunohistochemistry Market, By Application:

In Vitro Diagnostic Applications

Research Applications

Others

Global Immunohistochemistry Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic Research Institutes

Others

