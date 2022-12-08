Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Der NYSE IT-Guru & der Cybersecurity-Smallcap!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0EQ97 ISIN: EE3100026436 Ticker-Symbol: A1T 
Frankfurt
08.12.22
08:05 Uhr
12,400 Euro
-0,040
-0,32 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
TALLINNA VESI AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TALLINNA VESI AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,20012,72019:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.12.2022 | 17:10
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Disclosure of AS Tallinna Vesi's results in 2023

In 2023, the results of the Company will be disclosed on the following dates:

27 January 2023 Q4 results for 2022 and unaudited results for 2022

31 March 2023 Audited results for 2022

28 April 2023 Q1 financial results for 2023

28 July 2023 Q2 financial results for 2023

27 October 2023 Q3 financial results for 2023

The Annual General Meeting is planned for 1 June 2023.


Maria Tiidus
AS Tallinna Vesi
Head of Communication
(+372) 55 970 295
maria.tiidus@tvesi.ee


TALLINNA VESI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.