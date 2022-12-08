Disclosure of AS Tallinna Vesi's results in 2023

In 2023, the results of the Company will be disclosed on the following dates:
27 January 2023 Q4 results for 2022 and unaudited results for 2022
31 March 2023 Audited results for 2022
28 April 2023 Q1 financial results for 2023
28 July 2023 Q2 financial results for 2023
27 October 2023 Q3 financial results for 2023
The Annual General Meeting is planned for 1 June 2023.
Maria Tiidus
AS Tallinna Vesi
Head of Communication
(+372) 55 970 295
maria.tiidus@tvesi.ee
