Smead Capital Management announces their second annual Smead Investor Oasis on February 6th, 2023, in Scottsdale, AZ at the Hilton Scottsdale Resort. The event promises engaging presentations not only from Smead Capital, but luminaries in business and academics. The warm desert air invites a convivial atmosphere for stimulating ideas on investing, business, and the future of free-market capitalism.

Smead Capital is honored to welcome Vicki Hollub, President and CEO of Occidental (Oxy), for a discussion on her management style, including how she addresses challenges that the business may face, what she has learned in her career, how recent events have shaped Oxy and the energy industry, and her outlook on the energy business.

Additionally, Anas Abuzaakouk, President and CEO of BAWAG Group (BG.VI), will be joining us for a fireside chat about current opportunities in European banking, rising interest rates and his unique point of view as an owner-operator.

For lovers of Smead's podcast, "A Book With Legs," attendees of the Oasis are in for an auditory revelation when renowned scholar and author, Amity Schlaes joins Cole Smead, CFA for a live recording of the podcast to discuss her latest book, Great Society: A New History, where she makes a convincing case that despite good intentions, the big government of post-World War II failed to resolve any societal issues and instead caused further harm.

Attendance is open to investors of Smead Capital Management. Details and a full agenda can be found here.

See you at the 2023 Smead Investor Oasis!

