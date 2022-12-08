Regulatory News:

Claranova (Euronext Paris: FR0013426004 CLA) (Paris:CLA) announces its 2023 financial calendar

2022-20231 first-half revenue: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 2022-2023 first-half results: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 2022-2023 Q3 revenue: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 2022-2023 full-year revenue Wednesday, August 2, 2023 2022-2023 full-year results Wednesday, October 11, 2023 2023-2024 Q1 revenue: Wedneesday, November 8, 2023 Shareholders' Meeting Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Results will be released once the market is closed (Euronext, Paris).

The company reserves the right to change the above dates in case of operational necessity.

About Claranova:

As a diversified global technology company, Claranova manages and coordinates a portfolio of majority interests in digital companies with strong growth potential. Supported by a team combining several decades of experience in the world of technology, Claranova has acquired a unique know-how in successfully turning around, creating and developing innovative companies and proven its capacity to turn a simple idea into a worldwide success in just a few short years.

Present in 15 countries and leveraging the technology expertise of its 800+ employees across North America and Europe, Claranova is a truly international company, with 95% of its revenue derived from international markets.

Claranova's portfolio of companies is organized into three unique technology platforms operating in all major digital sectors. As an e-commerce leader in personalized objects, Claranova also stands out for its technological expertise in software publishing and the Internet of Things, through its businesses PlanetArt, Avanquest and myDevices. These three technology platforms share a common vision: empowering people through innovation by providing simple and intuitive digital solutions that facilitate everyday access to the very best of technology.

1 Fiscal Year 2022-2023: July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

