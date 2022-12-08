SolarPower Europe's latest analysis reveals that 9.3 GWh of battery energy storage systems have been installed in more than 1 million European households this year.The number of residential battery energy storage systems (BESS) installed across Europe jumped from 650,000 in 2021 to more than 1 million in 2022, according to the latest figures from SolarPower Europe. The total installed capacity of home batteries in Europe has grown from around 3 GWh in 2020 to more than 5 GWh in 2021 and beyond the 9 GWh mark this year. The top five European markets for home batteries - Germany, Italy, Austria, ...

