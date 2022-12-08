Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.12.2022
Breaking News! Der NYSE IT-Guru & der Cybersecurity-Smallcap!
WKN: A3CSTG ISIN: FR0014003T71 Ticker-Symbol: 0VC 
Frankfurt
08.12.22
08:05 Uhr
5,480 Euro
-0,180
-3,18 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OMER-DECUGIS & CIE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OMER-DECUGIS & CIE 5-Tage-Chart
08.12.2022
OMER-DECUGIS & CIE: Provisional calendar for the publication of financial information

Rungis, 8 December 2023 - Omer-Decugis & Cie (ISIN: FR0014003T71 - symbol: ALODC), an international group specialising in fresh and exotic fruits and vegetables, today announces its provisional agenda for the publication of its financial information. This calendar is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.

EventDate
FY 2021/22 results and Q1 2022/23 revenue25 January 2023 (after close of trading)
Shareholders's meeting on fiscal year ending 30 September 20229 March 2023
H1 2022/23 revenue10 May 2023 (after close of trading)
H1 2022/23 revenue and Q3 2022/23 revenue19 July 2023 (after close of trading)
FY 2022/23 revenue7 November 2023 (after close of trading)


Read more: www.omerdecugis.com

About Omer-Decugis & Cie

Founded in 1850, Omer-Decugis & Cie is a family group which specialises in fresh fruit and vegetables, particularly exotic ones, for European consumers. The Group covers the entire value chain from production to imports and has specific expertise in ripening. The Group markets fruit sourced mainly from Latin America, Africa and Europe through all distribution networks (supermarkets and superstores, out-of-home foodservice, specialised distribution and fresh cuts). Committed to sustainable agriculture that is respectful of regions and people, the Group obtained an "Exemplary" ESG EthiFinance rating of 82/100. Established in the Rungis market, Omer-Decugis & Cie posted revenue of €188.2 million at 30 September 2022, representing over 150,000 tonnes of fresh fruits and vegetables distributed.


Contacts

Omer-Decugis & Cie
Emeline Pasquier
epasquier@omerdecugis.com
www.omerdecugis.com		ACTUS finance & communication
Corinne Puissant - Investor Relations +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - omerdecugis@actus.fr
Nawel NAAMANE - Press Relations
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 34 - nnaamane@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xplsYJpmlG7JlZ6bl5hpmJdkbJhpx5GVbGKWx2mbk5eWnZuWlGqTZsjHZnBomm1v
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-77589-cp-omer-decugis-calendrier-financier-2023-vdef-uk.pdf

