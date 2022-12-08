Housing Association Funding Plc - Notice to Noteholders

THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTIONOF NOTEHOLDERS. IF NOTEHOLDERS ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE ACTION THEY SHOULD TAKE, THEY SHOULD SEEK THEIR OWN FINANCIAL, LEGAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVICE, INCLUDING AS TO ANY TAX CONSEQUENCES, IMMEDIATELY FROM THEIR STOCKBROKER, SOLICITOR, ACCOUNTANT OR OTHER INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL, LEGAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER

NOTICE TO NOTEHOLDERS

To the holders of the £192,270,000 8.25 per cent. Secured Loan-Backed Notes due June 2027 ISIN: XS0073407537

(the "Notes")

issued by Housing Association Funding PLC

(the "Issuer")

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) requires disclosure by or on behalf of the Issuer of any inside information concerning the Issuer.

Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in (i) the master schedule of definitions, interpretation and construction clauses dated 23 January 1997, as amended and restated on 30 January 1998, as amended and restated on 23 December 1999, as amended and restated on 29 June 2005, as amended and restated on 7 December 2009, as amended and restated on 11 February 2010 and as further amended and restated on 31 January 2017 and (ii) the notice of the Issuer to Noteholders (the "Notice to Noteholders") dated 2 December 2022.

We refer to the Notice to Noteholders, which set out the prepayment amounts paid by the Borrowers under their respective Loan Agreements on 5 December 2022.

The Issuer confirms that it has received the following amounts from the Borrowers:

(i) Derwent: £4,251,243.12

(ii) Home Group: £6,664,839.69

(iii) Stonewater: £14,315,147.82

(iv) Metropolitan: £7,570,302.26

In respect to the repayments to be made by the Issuer in respect to the Notes on the Interest Payment Date falling on 7 December 2022, the Issuer's independent financial adviser for the purposes of Condition 5(g) of the Notes has provided the Issuer with the following information below.

BOND REPAYMENT Payment Due 7 Dec 2022 Interest 1,171,271.90 Principal 2,351,327.34 Total 3,522,599.24 Repayment Principal 26,043,143.05 Makewhole 2,956,174.39 Total 28,999,317.44 Reference Bond: 2.25% Treasury Gilt due 7 Sept 2023 Rate @ 3pm 30 Nov 3.4082%

By way of clarification with the information included in the Notice to Noteholders, the Issuer's independent financial adviser confirms that the reason why the Borrowers have paid different Prepayment Premiums is because their respective Loan Agreements have different interest rates and different amortisation schedules to that of the Notes.

The Issuer refers to the additional facility agreement (the "Additional Facility Agreement") dated 16 July 2004, as amended and restated on 21 August 2012 and entered into between the Issuer, the Trustee and Barclays Bank PLC (the "Additional Facility Provider"). The Issuer confirms that it paid all amounts due to the Additional Facility Provider under the Additional Facility Agreement on the Interest Payment Date falling on 7 December 2022 and that the facility has now terminated.

Queries may be addressed to the Issuer as follows:

Housing Association Funding PLC:

Address: Bastion House, 6th Floor, 140 London Wall, London, England, EC2Y 5DN

Attention: The Directors

Telephone: +44 203 994 7157

Email: spvservices@apexfs.com

HOUSING ASSOCIATION FUNDING PLC

8December2022