Nokia Oyj: Notification under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act: holdings of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. in Nokia Corporation exceeded 5%

8 December 2022 at 20:00 EET



Notification under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act: holdings of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. in Nokia Corporation exceeded 5%

According to a notification received under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act (FSMA) by Nokia Corporation, the direct and indirect holdings of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. in Nokia have on 2 December 2022 exceeded 5% of the total number of shares and voting rights of Nokia.

According to the notification received by Nokia, the holdings of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. in Nokia on 2 December 2022, directly and through its controlled undertakings and funds was equivalent to a total of 293,966,891 shares, corresponding to approximately 5.22% of the total number of shares and voting rights of Nokia. The share stock of Nokia consists of 5,632,297,576 shares, each entitling to one vote.

The ownership position of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and its controlled undertakings and funds according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (Total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (Total of B) Total % of shares and voting rights (A+B) Proportion after reaching or exceeding the flagging threshold 0.20% 5.02% 5.22%

Details of the ownership position on the date on which the threshold was reached or exceeded:

A: Shares and voting rights

Share class/type (ISIN)



Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (FSMA 9:5) Indirect (FSMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (FSMA 9:5) Indirect (FSMA 9:6 and 9:7) NOKIA (FI0009000681) 6,870,917 0.12% Nokia ADR (US6549022043) 4,264,295 0.08% Total of A 11,135,212 0.20%

B: Financial instruments referred to in Chapter 9 Section 6a of the FSMA:

Type of financialinstrument Expirationdate Exerciseperiod Settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Per appendix Total of B 282,831,679 5.02%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which shares, voting rights and financial instruments are held:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited Goldman Sachs International The Goldman Sachs Group,

Inc. GSAM Holdings LLC Goldman Sachs Asset

Management, L.P. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Goldman Sachs Bank USA Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. IMD Holdings LLC United Capital Financial Partners, Inc. United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Folio Financial, Inc. Folio Investments Inc. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. The Goldman Sachs Trust Company, National Association The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS Finance Corp. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited Goldman Sachs International Bank The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS Global Markets, Inc. Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Murray Street Corporation Sphere Fundo de Investimento Multimercado - Investimento no Exterior Credito Privado Sphere Fund The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Goldman Sachs Do Brasil Banco Multiplo S/A The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GSAM Holdings LLC NNIP Holdings LLC NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd NNIP Holdings I B.V. / NNIP Holdings II B.V. NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GSAM Holdings LLC GSAMI Holdings I Ltd GSAMI Holdings II Ltd Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings Ltd Goldman Sachs Asset Management International



