Boston, MA, November xx, 2022 - FRX Innovations (TSXV:FRXI) (FSE:W2A) ("FRX" or the "Company"), a leader in eco-friendly flame retardant solutions, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Paradox Public Relations ("Paradox") to provide investor relations services to FRX with the objective of increasing visibility in the financial community and identifying potential investors through the use of their contacts and proprietary database. Paradox is a Montreal-based investor relations consultancy firm that has been in business for over 20 years. Paradox's extensive experience is expected to provide a full-service, results-driven approach to FRX's investor relations program. Under the terms of Paradox's engagement, FRX will pay Paradox a monthly service fee of CDN $10,000 and issue 800,000 options (the "IR Options") with an exercise price of $0.40 vesting that will vest quarterly in equal tranches over a period of 12 months Paradox's engagement will be for a 36-month term, subject to termination by either party with 30 days written notice. Upon termination of the engagement, any unexercised options will expire after 30 days, as per TSXV policy. The agreement with Paradox, as well as the grant of the IR Options, is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. Marc Lebel, CEO of FRX Innovations commented that, "We are very excited to bring Paradox onto the FRX Team. With their deep experience in investor relations coupled with their considerable contacts in the capital markets community in Canada, the US and EU, we are convinced that FRX's visibility will increase and that FRX and all of its stakeholders will benefit from this new partnership." Carl Desjardins, Managing Partner at Paradox said, "we are extremely pleased to join the FRX Innovation team given their unique position as a premiere player in sustainable flame-retardant solutions for the plastics market. This market is undergoing a sea change with new legislation banning brominated flame retardants in electronic display devices having been passed this year in the EU and the US. FRX is uniquely positioned to benefit from this enormous growth opportunity as major brands adopt green flame-retardant solutions, which we expect to translate to exciting shareholder value creation. We look forward to working with FRX management to bring their story to a wide audience." For more information about FRX Innovations, please visit www.frx-innovations.com . About FRX Innovations FRX Innovations is a global manufacturing company, producing a family of environmentally sustainable flame-retardant products that serve several large markets spanning textiles, electronics, automotive, electric vehicles (EV) and medical devices. FRX is led by a team of highly experienced business and technical professionals and is positioned to be a leader in the rapidly changing flame-retardant plastics and additives market in response to new legislation prohibiting Brominated and Perfluoro flame retardant chemicals. Nofia is a registered trademark of FRX. Nofia products are manufactured at its manufacturing facility on the Port of Antwerp in Belgium, one of the world's largest chemical producing clusters. Nofia Polyphosphonates are produced using sustainable green chemistry principles such as a solvent-free production process, no waste by-products, and near 100% atom efficiency. FRX's portfolio includes an extensive patent estate. FRX, at the forefront of the ESG movement to a greener future, has been the recipient of numerous awards, including the EPA's Environmental Merit Award, the Belgium Business Award for the Environment, and the Flanders Investment of the Year Award. FRX has also been recognized six times on the Global Cleantech 100 list. Website: www.frx-innovations.com Contact Details FRX Polymers Mark Lotz CFO +1 604-880-6546 mlotz@frxpolymers.com FRX Innovations Investor Relations and Media Inquiries Investor Relations Carl Desjardins +1 514 - 818 04477 ir@frx-innovations.com Media Inquiries Joseph Grande joe@jgrandecommunications.com Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Contact Details FRX Innovations Joseph Grande +1 978-505-1275 joe@jgrandecommunications.com Company Website https://www.frx-innovations.com/

