Durango, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2022) - Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) (the "Company," "we" or "RMCF"), a leading manufacturer and international franchiser of gourmet chocolates and other confectionary products, today announced it has established a Franchisee Advisory Council dedicated to fostering timely, consistent, and transparent dialogue among franchisees and the Company.

"The Company's franchisee network is the face of our brand and the most important portal to our loyal and frequent customers," said CEO Rob Sarlls. "Our franchisees are fully aligned on delivering a superior experience with our customers, and in working to implement mutually beneficial network enhancements that come from sharing perspectives and insights on a regular basis. Helping the franchisees create additional value for their businesses results in greater factory sales, more robust network expansion by both existing and newly attracted franchisees, and a stronger brand. Establishing this Council is also in line with the recent decision to hold our National Franchisee Convention annually. Franchisees have strongly supported both initiatives."

The Franchisee Advisory Council will be comprised of twelve members representing a cross-section of RMCF store locations and sizes, and franchisee experience. Members are expected to address topics such as technology and innovation, changing economic and retail trends, competitive market dynamics, and marketing & sales growth strategies including enhanced use of social media.

The first meeting of the Franchisee Advisory Council is scheduled to take place on January 9, 2023. Additional details will be announced shortly thereafter.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., (the "Company"), ranked number one on Newsweek's list of "America's Best Retailers 2022" in the chocolate and candy stores category and headquartered in Durango, Colorado, is a leading international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The Company, its subsidiaries and its franchisees and licensees currently operate 325 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores across the United States, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and The Republic of the Philippines. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

