Flair reconnects Saskatoon and Calgary with new daily service beginning in May

One-way fares including taxes and fees start at $49

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2023 / Today, Flair Airlines, Canada's everyday low fare airline, announced new service between Saskatoon and Calgary. The news comes on the heels of a Big Air carrier withdrawing service from the market, to the surprise of residents there.

"We know how important it is for Saskatoon to be connected to Calgary," said Garth Lund, Chief Commercial Officer, Flair Airlines. "There are so many Saskatchewanians and Albertans with connections between the two cities - be it for family, friends or work, so this is a natural fit. And Flair Airlines can make it work at the lowest fares ever between the two cities."

Residents of each of Calgary and Saskatoon will be able to enjoy the best on offer, be it local attractions like the Remai Modern or Wanuskewin in Saskatoon, or a playoff game for the Calgary Flames, and the Calgary Stampede.

Daily service begins May 9, 2023. One-way fares, including taxes and fees, begin at $49 CAD from Calgary to Saskatoon. There are limited seats and availability for the fares. All routes are available for booking at www.flyflair.com.

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada's leading low-fare airline and its greenest airline, on a mission to provide affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve over 30 cities across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com.

Media inquiries, please contact:

Flair Airlines

media@flyflair.com

SOURCE: Flair Airlines

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/730962/Flair-Airlines-Steps-in-to-Keep-Saskatchewanians-Connected