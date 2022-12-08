Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.12.2022
Breaking News! Der NYSE IT-Guru & der Cybersecurity-Smallcap!
WKN: A1JKVH ISIN: IE00B56GVS15 
Tradegate
05.12.22
20:43 Uhr
24,145 Euro
+0,105
+0,44 %
ACCESSWIRE
08.12.2022 | 20:32
138 Leser
Alkermes: 47% of Adults With Alcohol Use Disorder Sought Help Because of Family Encouragement

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2022 / Alkermes:

For some people living with alcohol dependence, families play a support role. In fact, 47% of adults who sought treatment did so because a family member expressed concern. If someone you know is living with alcohol dependence, your support matters. Learn more here.

Alkermes, Thursday, December 8, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Alkermes on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Alkermes
Website: http://www.alkermes.com/
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Alkermes

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730988/47-of-Adults-With-Alcohol-Use-Disorder-Sought-Help-Because-of-Family-Encouragement

