Lenovo Tech World 2022: Shaholly Ayers on Inclusive Design

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2022 / The next generation is the most tech aware ever, and they seek more than digital innovation in their devices. Technology is becoming a reflection of individual personality and, as a result, it needs to deliver a more emotional connection, moving beyond form and function to demonstrate a positive impact on those who use it and on the world.

Join Brian Leonard, Vice President Lenovo Product Group Experience Design with special guest Bjarke Ingels, Founder and Creative Partner of architect firm Bjarke Ingels Group, along with Ada Lopez, manager of Lenovo's Product Diversity Office with special guest Shaholly Ayers, model, marketeer, and brand ambassador for Global Disability Inclusion LLC as they discuss the evolution of design and engineering in a new diverse, equal, and inclusive world.

When we say smarter technology for all, we mean it. That's why we're partnering with inclusion experts like Shaholly Ayers to build functional designs to fit all people.

