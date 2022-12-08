Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2022) - Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQX: NFLDF) (FSE: 634) ("Exploits" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of December 7, 2022, it has increased its Offering to up to a total of $4,410,000 from the previously announced $4,000,000. All other aspects of the Offering remain as disclosed in the December 7th news release.

The Company intends to primarily use the net proceeds from this financing for exploration and drilling programs on its Bullseye claims.

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The Company is actively exploring its gold projects in the Exploits Subzone, covering approximately 2,000 square kilometres of mineral tenements. The Company's Exploration 2.0 methodology is focused on discovering high-grade structurally hosted epizonal gold similar to New Found Gold's success at the Keats and Lotto Zones in the Appleton zone. Exploits is leveraging its local team and geologic understanding to become one of the most extensive explorers in the Exploits Subzone.

