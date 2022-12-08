Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.12.2022
Breaking News! Der NYSE IT-Guru & der Cybersecurity-Smallcap!
WKN: 917165 ISIN: DK0015998017 Ticker-Symbol: BV3 
Tradegate
08.12.22
21:55 Uhr
30,340 Euro
+0,730
+2,47 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.12.2022 | 21:53
Bavarian Nordic A/S: Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, December 8, 2022 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) has today received information about the following transactions of the company's shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NamePaul Chaplin
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

President and Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Warrants


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionGrant
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 0.0088,325
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

88,325
DKK 0.00
e)Date of the transaction2022-12-08
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameHenrik Juuel
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Warrants


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionGrant
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 0.0038,162
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

38,162
DKK 0.00
e)Date of the transaction2022-12-08
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJean-Christophe May
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Warrants


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionGrant
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 0.0034,263
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

34,263
DKK 0.00
e)Date of the transaction2022-12-08
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameLaurence De Moerlooze
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Warrants


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionGrant
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 0.0032,934
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

32,934
DKK 0.00
e)Date of the transaction2022-12-08
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameAnu Helena Kerns
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

Executive Vice President People & Organization of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Warrants


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionGrant
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 0.0022,902
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

22,902
DKK 0.00
e)Date of the transaction2022-12-08
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameRussell Thirsk
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Warrants


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionGrant
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 0.0032,201
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

32,201
DKK 0.00
e)Date of the transaction2022-12-08
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Government of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA, also for the protection against mpox.

Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, graham@paddockcircle.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Company Announcement no. 44 / 2022

Attachment

  • 2022-44-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6f650b24-ebd2-4346-a3d7-cd760383e816)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
