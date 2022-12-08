Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.12.2022
WKN: A1JWB7 ISIN: FR0010417345 
08.12.2022 | 22:41
DBV Technologies S.A.: Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of November 30, 2022

total number of shares of the Company as of November 30, 2022

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345



Date

Total number of sharesTotal number of voting rights
11/30/2022

94,137,145



Total gross of voting rights: 94,137,145



Total net* of voting rights: 93,966,891

* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights

Attachment

  • PDF Version (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/45433a0b-ee0e-4935-bd51-8b6dba3484c3)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
