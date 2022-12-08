Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.12.2022
Breaking News! Der NYSE IT-Guru & der Cybersecurity-Smallcap!
Dow Jones News
08.12.2022 | 22:43
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 19/12/2022

DJ AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 19/12/2022

Amundi Asset Management (E127; U127; LEMA) AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 19/12/2022 08-Dec-2022 / 22:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 19/12/2022

-- Overview ? Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail ? The Absorbed funds below will merge into the Receiving Funds on 19/12/2022. ? The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. ? Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers ? Characteristics of the Receiving Funds will remain the same after the effective date. 

Receiving ETFs 
                                   ETF    Trading Stock  First Trading day 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME      Index       TER  CCY Symbol Currency Exchange of the Receiving 
                                                  ETF (at Open) 
                                     E127      London 
                                     LN   GBP   Stock 
             Amundi MSCI     MSCI Emerging                Exchange 
LU0635178014 Synthetic  Emerging Markets II Markets Net Total 0.14% USD             19/12/2022 
             UCITS ETF - Dist  Return Index        U127      London 
                                     LN   USD   Stock 
                                             Exchange 
             Amundi MSCI     MSCI Emerging        LEMA      London 
LU2200146228 Synthetic  Emerging Markets II Markets Net Total 0.14 USD LN   USD   Stock  19/12/2022 
             UCITS ETF - Acc   Return Index                Exchange 
 
Absorbed ETFs 
                                   ETF    Trading Stock   Last Trading day of 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME      Index       TER  CCY Symbol Currency Exchanges the Absorbed ETF 
                                                  (at Close) 
                                     E127      London 
                                     LN   GBP   Stock   16/12/2022 
             Lyxor MSCI Emerging MSCI Emerging                Exchange 
LU0635178014 Synthetic  Markets (LUX) UCITS Markets Net Total 0,14% USD 
             ETF - I D      Return Index        U127      London 
                                     LN   USD   Stock   16/12/2022 
                                             Exchange 
             Lyxor MSCI Emerging MSCI Emerging                London 
LU2200146228 Synthetic  Markets       Markets Net Total 0.14% USD LEMA  USD   Stock   16/12/2022 
             (LUX) UCITS ETF -  Return Index        LN       Exchange 
             ACC I

-- Impact on primary market:

-- Absorbed Funds:

-- The primary market will be closed for all absorbed shareclasses on Trades Dates 13/12/2022, 14/12/2022,15/12/2022 and 16/12/2022

-- Please find the details in the table below 

Batch       ETF Name                  ISIN     Primary Market closed on trade Dates 
          Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF 
          - Dist                   LU0635178014 13/12/2022, 14/12/2022, 15/12/2022 and 16/ 
Absorbed                                  12/2022 
Shareclasses 
          Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF LU2200146228 13/12/2022, 14/12/2022, 15/12/2022 and 16/ 
          - Acc                          12/2022

-- Receiving Funds

-- The primary market will be closed for all receiving shareclasses on Trade Date 19/12/2022

-- The usual Lyxor primary market setup will apply after the Funds mergers

-- Please find the details in the table below 

Batch         ETF Name                     ISIN     Primary market halt 
            Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF - Dist LU0635178014 Trade Date 19/12/2022 
Receiving Shareclasses 
            Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF - Acc LU2200146228 Trade Date 19/12/2022

-- Impact on secondary market:

-- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 16/12/2022 at close.

-- Effective 19/12/2022 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the onlyactive entities.

-- Timetable of the merger: 

Event                              Date 
Last Tradable NAV on the Primary Market for the Absorbed ETFs  12/12/2022 
Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETF    16/12/2022 
Merger based on the NAV of                   16/12/2022 
Merger Effective Date                      19/12/2022 
First tradable NAV on the Primary Market for the Receiving ETFs 20/12/2022

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Attachment File: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU0635178014, LU0635178014, LU2200146228 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:     E127; U127; LEMA 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 207343 
EQS News ID:  1508819 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1508819&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 08, 2022 16:10 ET (21:10 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
