Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2022) - SBD Capital Corp. (CSE:SBD), (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its annual and special shareholder meeting held on December 8, 2022 (the "Meeting"), Messrs. Trumbull Fisher and Richard Paolone have been elected as new directors of the Company.

About the New Directors

Brief biographies of the members of the newly elected directors of the Company are as follows:

Trumbull Fisher, Director - Mr. Fisher is the President of Lincoln Hold Co. Ltd., a public stock holding company since 2015. In addition, Mr. Fisher is currently the Chief Executive Officer and a director of Green Shift Commodities Ltd. Mr. Fisher has significant experience in mining and capital markets over the past 17 years. He has lead institutional sales and trading desk at Casimir Capital L.P., a mining and natural resource focused investment bank and co-founded Sui Generis Investment Partners, an equity long/short offshore hedge fund. Mr. Fisher was a director of Tantalex Resources Corporation, a mineral resources company, from April 2020 until December 2020. Mr. Fisher has developed both private and public resource companies, including New Wave Esports, a capital and advisory services firm, Mansa Exploration Inc., a mineral exploration company, Metallica Metals Corp., a mineral exploration Company, and Alpha Gold North Inc., a mineral exploration and development company, taking on such roles as Chairman, President, Board Member and Advisor. Mr. Fisher attended Carlton University and received a Bachelor of Arts in Law.

Richard Paolone, Director - Mr. Paolone is a Toronto-based securities lawyer whose focus includes an emphasis on natural resources and diversified industries. Mr Paolone is the principal lawyer of Paolone Law Professional Corporation. In his private practice, he has developed experience with respect to public companies, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions and other facets fundamental to the natural resource sector. Mr Paolone currently serves as a director and Chief Executive Officer of several private reporting companies, and previously was Director & CEO Red Pine Petroleum Ltd. and Director of Evolution Global Frontier Ventures Corp.

Messrs. Aleem Nathwani and Kyler Hardy did not stand for re-election at the Meeting. The Company would like to thank Messrs. Nathwani and Hardy for their contributions to the Company and wish them success in future endeavours.

