Myrtle Beach, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2022) - UOnLoad, a user-friendly freight shipping service operating out of South Carolina since 2018, has greatly expanded its operations. With 3,000 total contractors in their system, 30 extra new Freightliner trucks, all while making updates to the driver app and customer portal to afford greater convenience, the company is hoping to provide customers a convenient, fast, and hands-on experience. By investing in itself, the company is hoping to capitalize on the success its found in the industry.

UOnLoad Offers an Easy Order Experience

UOnLoad is a freight shipping service that offers an easy, step-by-step process for placing orders. From selecting a proper vehicle in their shipment from their 3,000 vehicles, to planning the route through their user-friendly customer portal, to scheduling the correct time for the delivery. Offering expedited, LTL, and FTL deliveries that come with required pallets, space, and vehicle weight clearance suited to a customer's shipment, allowing them to circumvent issues with paying for more or less space than they need.

More Vehicles, Drivers, and a New Interface

"If you want to succeed always try to keep up with progress," a representative of UOnLoad said. "Reinvesting money into growth is key."

This reinvestment went toward the company's 30 brand new 2022 Freightliner Cascadias, bringing them to a total of 3,000 delivery vehicles. UOnLoad has the required labor force to meet this demand, with a new round of hires bringing them to a total of 3,000 contractors in their system ready to haul orders to the client's needs and specifications. The company is determined to set its drivers up for success in providing its customers with excellent service.

UOnLoad has also instituted significant updates to both its customer portal and driver mobile apps. The company is focused on streamlining its already comprehensive and intuitive systems to help clients receive quotes and schedule orders, while also helping drivers meet deliveries consistently and successfully. Customers and drivers are both capable of expecting a better sense of convenience through using UOnLoad's systems compared to competitors with a less comprehensive system.

UOnLoad's Future is Bright

UOnLoad is enthusiastic to rejuvenate their customer's experience, not only with their new portal, but with higher availability and a wider variety of services. New additions to the driver mobile app will equip drivers with all the information and tools they need to make timely deliveries, as customers utilize the portal to track and contact delivery drivers. UOnLoad is determined to provide their clients the best they can offer through an easy step-by-step service and sufficient numbers to meet demand

To learn more about UOnLoad, visit uonload.com or contact Ivan Lupenkov at linkedin.com/in/ivan-lupenkov-427911152

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147300