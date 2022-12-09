Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2022) - Elsewhat, a start-up transmedia entertainment studio, is excited to announce the launch of its latest project, titled "4". This project will be a multilingual anthology that thematizes the four major motivations of people, and is set to be released in 2023. The project is currently on the festival run, and has launched its immersive trailer on Vimeo. It is soon set to be released on major platforms.

Elsewhat specializes in developing and producing content for audiences of all generations and backgrounds. The company has several upcoming projects, although it is most excited about "4". The business was built on the idea that it will serve as a way to bring a more immersive experience to audiences through experiential storytelling, and with these upcoming projects on the horizon, Else What is pleased to discuss its continued development.

"We aim to create community spaces, which will be called Elsewhere, that can offer innovative forms of entertainment," says CEO of Elsewhat, Pon Vishal. Elsewhat has announced that it will launch a program alongside the release of "4", where it will offer consulting to emerging brands, along with marketing advice on how to promote their companies and products.

The project that Elsewhat is gearing up to debut in 2023, "4", gets its namesake from a few different angles. The story is shot in four south asian communities, in their native languages, in four different cities, with four different cameras.

"The anthology hopes to touch on the ever-changing needs of humanity," explains Vishal. "It gathers its inspirations from concepts of ancient Indian philosophy, Purusharthas, while also operating in conjunction with the psychological theory, Maslow's hierarchy of needs. The stories depicted in "4" will deal with the potential, purpose, or inspirations of traditional, psychology, or poetry of wisdom."

Elsewhat is ready to start partnering with producers from a variety of backgrounds, allowing them the versatility and means to apply their craft to projects of all sizes.

As Elsewhat awaits the release of "4" on major viewing platforms, the company will focus on curating entertainment events for a variety of companies and artists, including immersive experiences like multisensory concerts, gamified street plays, and art exhibits with 360 surround-sound and projection mapping. Elsewhat is also preparing to launch a project to implement the latest technology within emerging nations to promote tourism and travel throughout places that have been affected by the pandemic.

"This industry of multi-media production is important to the economic growth of marginal communities," explains Vishal. The founder has expressed that his company is going to be using techniques, like photogrammetry and local journalism to transform 2D images of far-off countries into a 360 space, in order for viewers to experience those places from their homes.





Cross Cultural Projects

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8668/147282_c9f3acb254074ae7_001full.jpg

Elsewhat was founded by Pon Vishal, graduate of Parsons School of Design, The New School. The multimedia company is utilizing emerging technology to bring about global media expansion and the growth of tourism to amplify awareness of marginalized communities. The company is working toward social development by telling stories from a variety of diverse backgrounds. For more information about the upcoming projects in development by Else What, see their website and other social media.

Ponvishal Chidambaranathan



Pon Vishal - Else What Entertainment

@elsewhat_ent

Vishal.cp96@gmail.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147282