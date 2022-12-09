The US energy storage market hit an inflection point in 2020. The Energy Information Administration expects the deployment of grid-scale storage to pick up over the next three years.From pv magazine USA Grid-scale energy storage capacity is expected to surpass 30 GW/111 GWh of installed capacity by the end of 2025, according to a new report by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). Battery storage capacity in the United States was negligible prior to 2020, at which point storage capacity began to ramp up. As of October 2022, 7.8 GW of utility-scale storage assets began operating, with ...

