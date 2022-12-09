Anzeige
09.12.2022 | 09:29
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: DELISTING FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI: BASWARE CORPORATION

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 9 DECEMBER 2022 SHARES



DELISTING FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI: BASWARE CORPORATION

The ownership of all shares of Basware Corporation has been transferred to the
redeemer, Sapphire BidCo Ltd, in the redemption process. 

The shares of Basware Corporation will be listed for the last time on Friday, 9
December 2022. 



Identifiers:

Trading code: BAS1V

ISIN code: FI0009008403

id: 24238

Last listing day: 9 December 2022



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
