Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: DELISTING FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI: BASWARE CORPORATION

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 9 DECEMBER 2022 SHARES DELISTING FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI: BASWARE CORPORATION The ownership of all shares of Basware Corporation has been transferred to the redeemer, Sapphire BidCo Ltd, in the redemption process. The shares of Basware Corporation will be listed for the last time on Friday, 9 December 2022. Identifiers: Trading code: BAS1V ISIN code: FI0009008403 id: 24238 Last listing day: 9 December 2022 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260