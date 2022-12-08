Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Top Secret Info! Microsoft benutzt das Cybersecurity-Tool von Cybeats!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PMY3 ISIN: US71944F1066 Ticker-Symbol: 19P 
Frankfurt
09.12.22
08:00 Uhr
25,150 Euro
+0,560
+2,28 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PHREESIA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHREESIA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,16025,57010:20
25,09025,58010:22
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PHREESIA
PHREESIA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PHREESIA INC25,150+2,28 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.