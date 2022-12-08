Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Top Secret Info! Microsoft benutzt das Cybersecurity-Tool von Cybeats!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DVG5 ISIN: US83301J1007 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
08.12.22
22:00 Uhr
2,190 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SNAIL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SNAIL INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.12.2022 | 22:04
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Snail, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

CULVER CITY, Calif., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, announced today that it will report financial results for the third quarter of its 2022 fiscal year on Thursday, December 15, 2022, after the U.S. stock market closes. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

Participants may access the live webcast and replay on the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.snail.com/. The earnings call may also be accessed by dialing 1 (877) 451-6152 from the United States, or by dialing 1 (201) 389-0879 internationally.

About Snail, Inc.
Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices.

Contact:

Investors: investors@snail.com


SNAIL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.