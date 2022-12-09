Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Block trip Token (BTR) on December 8, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BTR/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/147134_defa19a1343ac950_001full.jpg.

Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, Blocktrip builds a decentralized booking protocol for hotels, private properties, and accommodation. Its native token Block trip Token (BTR) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on December 8, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Blocktrip

Traveling can enrich people's lives and people use either booking engines or hotel/flight websites to choose the product. One of the main reasons that these platforms became popular was the user's rating and review of the products and services. Users' unique inputs are part of booking engines' assets, and Blocktrip believes that users have the right to own inputs.

Blockchain technology can empower users to share unique experiences. As a decentralized booking protocol for hotels, private properties, and accommodation, Blocktrip was created to streamline the whole process of searching, booking, and reviewing and to provide users with an enhanced user experience on blockchain.

Blocktrip aims to lower the fixed cost of the data processing fees by segmenting the decentralized blockchain layer.

Furthermore, by launching its native token and decentralizing the ledger of hotels, and other accommodations, Blocktrip can potentially process data faster.

About BTR Token

Block trip Token (BTR) is the native token of Blocktrip ecosystem. Based on ERC-20, BTR has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e., 1,000,000,000) tokens. It has been listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on December 8, 2022, investors who are interested in the Blocktrip investment can easily buy and sell BTR token on LBank Exchange when listed.

Learn More about BTR Token:

Official Website: https://blocktrip.co/

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147134