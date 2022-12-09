Pan Finance Magazine: Pan Finance Announces the Q4 Award Winners of 2022

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout 2022, the global outlook has deteriorated significantly due to rising inflation, aggressive monetary tightening, and uncertainty from both the conflict in Ukraine and the lingering Covid-19 pandemic. Energy price increases are eroding real earnings, producing a worldwide cost-of-living crisis, particularly for the most disadvantaged of people. Pan Finance's Q4 edition's cover focuses on the need for renewable energy investment in Africa, to break a cycle of dependency on fossil fuels. The recipients of this year's Nobel prize for economics, for their work on banks and how they relate to financial crises, is another area explored amongst 124 pages of truly fascinating and insightful articles.





Further to this, Pan Finance continues to shine a spotlight on leading examples of best practice across the world of finance in these exacting times. Established to be a true measure of excellence, the awards look beyond the realm of the balance sheet alone, measuring success through innovation, stewardship of the environment and positive impact on society.

Erickson Y. Manzano, President, and CEO of Landco Pacific Corporation commented, "We are honoured for this recognition given to us by the prestigious Pan Finance International Award. This award is only made possible with the support of our Chairman Manny V. Pangilinan who also helms our parent company, Metro Pacific Investments Corporation and the commitment of our team members to do our part in taking care of our planet through our latest development of Landco BeachTowns. Sustainability is truly embedded in our corporate DNA. We do it not because we have to, but simply because it's the right thing to do."

Oliver Carson, CEO of Universal Partners FX said, "It is a great honour to have won the Pan Finance Most Trusted FX Broker award for 2022. Not only are we proud to receive such a prestigious accolade, it's also fantastic to see that this recognition is aligned with our central objective as a business; to consistently deliver an outstanding service whilst developing trusted relationships with our clients. This award wouldn't have been possible without the monumental effort made by every single person at Universal Partners FX. We look forward to the future and thank all our clients for their continued support."

Murtuza Kazmi, Chairman, and CEO of MyForex Funds commented: "It's an honour to be recognized as one of the World's most trusted forex prop firms. It really shows the importance of providing consistent, quality products and services, where our traders' success is always prioritised. This award win represents yet another milestone in MyForexFunds' growth and establishment as a world-leading prop firm."

"For FlexFunds, it is an honour to receive Pan-Finance's 2022 Award. It recognizes more than a decade of expertise spanning more than 250 exchange-traded products arranged for customers on three continents. FlexFunds has become a tool to expand distribution and a reference in the asset securitization industry worldwide," said Jose Carlos Gonzalez Navarro, CEO of FlexFunds.

"Not long ago, only a few large banks could structure a global note through an asset securitization program," says Emilio Veiga Gil, EVP of FlexFunds. "We have disrupted the status quo by democratising access to efficient investment vehicles. Today, asset managers, and investment advisors, can collaborate with us to structure ETPs and raise capital internationally."

Pan Finance is delighted to announce the following award winners in the Q4 2022 edition:

Banco Interatlântico - Digital Banking Services of the Year - Cape Verde 2022 -

CAPIA - Investment Banking Firm of the Year - Peru 2022 -

Checkbook - Most Innovative Payment Platform - USA 2022 -

Dr. Jeremy Krell of Revere Partners - VC Innovator of the Year (Healthcare) - USA 2022 -

Fineco Asset Management - Most Innovative Asset Management Company - Ireland 2022 -

FlexFunds - Most Innovative Alternative Asset Management Solutions - LATAM 2022 -

Landco Pacific Corporation - Most Sustainable Luxury Real Estate Developer - Philippines 2022 -

Mahar Bawga Finance Co., Ltd - Best Non-Bank Financial Solutions for MSMEs - Myanmar 2022 -

MyForexFunds - Forex Prop Trading Firm of the Year - 2022 -

Peridot Financing - Supply Chain Financing Solutions of the Year - 2022 -

Pinnacle Life - Best Online Life Insurance Company - New Zealand 2022 -

WPS Advisory Limited - Best Retirement Advisory - United Kingdom 2022 -

Universal Partners FX - Most Trusted FX Broker - United Kingdom 2022 -

To learn more about the Q4 award winners, pick up the latest issue of Pan Finance magazine, available now:

Pan Finance Magazine Q4 2022

Featuring articles from:

Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria; Iván Duque Márquez, Former President of Colombia; Takatoshi Ito, a former Japanese deputy vice Minister of Finance, is a professor at the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University and a senior professor at the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies in Tokyo; Jim O'Neill, a former chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management and a former UK treasury minister, is a member of the Pan-European Commission on Health and Sustainable Development.

About Pan Finance

Each quarter Pan Finance delivers key information through time-sensitive financial news covering world markets, industry analysis and c-suite level interviews. Content from renowned academics and leading professionals provides an accessible view of global trends, with a focus on finance, economics, infrastructure, technology and sustainability - www.panfinance.net

