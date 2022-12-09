Ion8, one of the fastest growing hydration specialists in Europe, has partnered with Rovio to release an eye-catching series of Angry Birds water bottles that aim to make hydration fun for all ages.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005448/en/

Ion8 Leakproof water bottle and Rovio collaborate on 10 new Angry Birds bottles (Graphic: Business Wire)

In a deal with IMG, ION8 are to release 10 bespoke bottles made out of a mix of eco-friendly Recyclon and stainless steel, featuring fan-favourite Angry Birds characters in stunning raised prints.

Ion8 bottles all feature an exclusive full flip-lid with integrated carry handle and sliding safety lock to ensure the bottle never leaks.

Effortless and stylish with on-trend colours, the bottles' 3D prints and designs are inspired by environments and characters from well-known games and movies.

Dishwasher safe, with durable scratch resistant powder paints, all products are certified carbon neutral making them ideal for drinking on the go.

"We are delighted to be able to extend our rapidly growing range with these exciting Angry Birds designs; the franchise has always promoted movement, activity, and fun and what better way to recover than making sure to hydrate! Drinking water doesn't have to be boring," said Ion8 Director Sheryar Adam.

"Whilst we have traditionally designed products in-house, we are very excited to be able to join forces with Red, Chuck, Bomb and the rest of the Bird Gang to bring this message to Angry Birds fans all over Europe."

With over 5 billion downloads, 25m social media followers and brand awareness pegged at 96%, Angry Birds continues to delight fans everywhere and is as relevant today as ever.

Two new Angry Birds games, Angry Birds Journey, and the premium game Angry Birds Classic, have launched this year along with long form series Angry Birds: Summer Madness.

The water bottles are now available for purchase at Amazon across all of Europe, www.ion8.co.uk and through the official Angry Birds Store https://www.amazon.co.uk/angrybirds

About Ion8

ION8 is a specialist hydration brand forming part of the Aydya Group, a successful and long-established consumer goods group based in Scotland. ION8 operates globally with an international network of retailers and distributors, and prides itself on producing over 200 high-quality and award-winning products. ION8 bottles are design and patent protected.The Aydya Group were awarded the prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise in 2021.

